The freshman played like she’d invented the sport.
At 5-foot-6.5 on a powerful build, Indian River High School forward Sophie Scurci had the raw ability to take control of a soccer match during the spring of 2022.
Her shot was lethal. She could put enough torque on the ball to make it difficult for rival goalkeepers to stop or deflect wide her powerful, accurate missiles.
Defensively, she closely marked opponents, frequently stealing the sphere.
Her ball-handling was smooth, her passing to teammates crisp and on-target.
And that’s what helped her score 28 goals (including six game-winners) and 63 points as a pure freshman, just one year out of middle school.
High-scoring Scurci sisters
The junior played as if she’d invented her position.
At 5-foot-7 and with a distance runner’s build that made her ideal along the wing, Sophie Scurci’s older sister, junior Bella Scurci, owned the sidelines. After carefully dribbling and advancing the ball, she’d either send a strong cross into the opponent’s defensive box, or cut inside or around the defender before launching her own shot goalward.
Having lost her freshman girls’ soccer season to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Bella Scurci emerged in 2021 as yet another scoring threat, alongside senior super-scorers Sia Diakos and Izzy Binko.
This past season, she improved her game more than a few notches, celebrating a veritable family scoring festival on the Indian River High School stadium pitch with sister Sophie.
And that’s what helped her score 18 goals (including three game-winners) and 40 points in only her second full season of highly-competitive high school girls’ soccer.
Anticipating breakout seasons
Both of the Scurci sisters were anticipating breakout seasons by their siblings in 2022.
“I knew my older sister would do very well this season, considering how well she did her sophomore year at Indian River,” said Sophie Scurci. “I’m so proud of her, and of the success she’s achieved.”
“In all honesty, I was not surprised whatsoever about Sophie’s success, because she is very athletic,” said Bella Scurci, who turned 17 in February. “Her speed is a huge part of her game that separates her from other players. She has been successful in soccer her whole life, and just last year she played for Coppermine Soccer Central and Premium Girls — select teams that are currently ranked nationally.
“I believe our speed plays a big factor in our success,” she added. “My tenacity and technical ability help me succeed. And Sophie’s game awareness and strength on the field help her” dominate games.
The Indians compiled a 10-4-0 record, losing 2-1 in the quarterfinals to Delaware Military Academy. The offense was fueled primarily by the Scurci sisters, who provided 46 of the team’s 68 goals.
“We are so fortunate to have Bella and Sophie on our team,” said their 2022 Indian River girls’ soccer head coach, Steve Kilby. “They bring a pace and a dynamic that enables us to stretch [rival] teams up the field. Bella has the ability to play wide, and is able to get behind defenses and serve balls [into the box]. For Sophie, I can see great things. I believe she can break the career goals record for the Indian River girls set by Madison Hogsten.” Hogsten, a member of the IRHS Class of 2017, scored 119 career goals.
The Scurci sister act
The Scurci sister act currently playing at Indian River High School is not without its challenges. Two siblings who are just two years apart in their high school years are bound to have a disagreement or two with each other on the journey to soccer dominance.
“As grateful as I am to be able to play with my sister, it also can be challenging, especially when we are not getting along at home,” said Sophie Scurci, who turned 15 in April. “We have to be able to leave that off the field. Depending on what it is we are fighting about, that is sometimes hard. Like most sisters, we do have our fights occasionally. But we are very close, and I know I can always count on her for everything or anything.”
According to Bella Scurci, the soccer standout siblings always agree to leave their issues off the field to avoid letting any personal disagreements get in the way of a game.
“We are both very competitive, however, so it was sometimes common for me to get a little jealous of her success during a game,” Bella Scurci added.
Fortunately for the Indians, the sisters “understand how each other plays, and we know how to play off of each other,” said Bella Scurci.
Added Sophie Scurci, “I think my sister’s speed enables us to succeed. She also has very good touches that allow her to get around [opposing] players easily.”
In addition to being a soccer stalwart, Sophie Scurci is also an extremely talented girls’ softball player.
“I’d like to play both sports” during the spring of 2023 at Indian River High School, “if that’s possible,” she said. It will be Bella Scurci’s senior year, and Sophie Scurci said she’d like to play soccer with her again. “But that will be up to the coaches.”
Speaking of coaches — both sisters are appreciative of their mentors.
“Coach Wittle was one of my very first soccer coaches who saw all the potential that I had,” said Sophie Scurci of Sam Wittle. “He always pushed me to do my best, and he never let up, even though I didn’t like it all the time. Looking back, I now realize how important it was that he kept pushing me.”
“Coach Kilby had a huge impact on me even before I played in high school,” added Bella Scurci. “I was not very confident in my ability. But since I’ve begun playing for him, my confidence has grown tremendously, and it has affected my play” in a positive way, she said.
Both sisters are also appreciative of their parents, Allison and Dennis Scurci, for their support and direction. Dennis Scurci also coached Sophie’s Tribe 14-and-under girls’ travel softball team.
They also are thankful to have played for Kilby, who has left IRHS to teach in the Cape Henlopen School District and help his son Patrick coach the Cape boys’ and girls’ soccer teams.
“I just hope that next year is even better, and I look forward to having the opportunity to play on the same team as Sophie. I want to have an even bigger impact on the team’s success at Indian River,” concluded Bella Scurci.