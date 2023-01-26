Elmer Hernandez deserves to be nicknamed “Instant Replay.”
For the second straight game, the sharpshooting IR Unified basketball sophomore connected for a game-high 14 points to keep his Indians’ team undefeated.
Indian River (3-0) defeated visiting Milford, 29-22, on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Against the Buccaneers, Hernandez connected on two three-point shots. He also scored five of the Green & Gold’s six fourth-quarter points, to clinch the triumph.
Senior Harold Toomey and sophomore Donald Lingo each added four points for Indian River, which led 7-4 after one quarter, 17-12 at halftime and 23-16 after three stanzas.
Junior Nathan Waydelis led Milford (0-4) with eight points.
Indian River 29, Polytech 17
Hernandez also scored a game high-14 points to lead the Indian River High School Unified basketball squad to a 29-17 victory over host Polytech on Thursday, Jan. 19.
“This was a great game, and a spirited game,” said IR Unified basketball head coach Jamaal Bivens. Ritchie Sparks and John Proctor, with two points each, “had big shots late in the game.” Freshman Joseph Taglienti, Caleb Galbreath (four points) and sophomore Donald Lingo, he said, “pulled down some key rebounds.” And Hernandez, Harold Toomey (seven points) and freshman Zaki Drummond “willed us to victory.”
Bivens also complimented freshman Luke Williams, senior Kinsley Hall and sophomore Trey Hill with entering the game to control its flow.
“And, we had great support in the stands and from our partners on the bench,” said Bivens, whose team improved to 2-0 on the season. “The spirit of Unified sports shone bright in this game.”
Indian River played outstanding team defense. The Green & Gold led 8-2 after one quarter, 14-6 at the half and 25-9 after three periods.
Freshman Dominic Fearfoss scored five points to lead the Panthers, who fell to 0-3 on the season.