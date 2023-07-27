The field is becoming set for the 2023 Senior League Softball World Series, which will begin this Sunday, July 30, with Opening Ceremonies at the Pyle Center Complex in Roxana, which serves as the home base for the Lower Sussex Little League.
For the 19th season now, the LSLL location will serve as the host site for the showcase of the oldest softball players in Little League. That makes it the third-longest streak for hosting sites across all Little League divisions. The 10 participating teams are all slated to arrive over this weekend, before the Opening Ceremony festivities.
Here is a look at the teams who have punched their airplane tickets as of Coastal Point press time on Wednesday, July 26.
District 3 (Host)
Team: Lower Sussex Little League
Location: Roxana, Del.
Record: 2-0 (won Delaware District 3 tournament)
How they got here: District 3 swept a best-of-three series with Upper Sussex to earn another berth in the World Series. It was a different group of girls, but District 3 were the World Series runners-up a year ago. Head coach Sarah Hoban loves her team and the depth throughout the lineup.
Georgia (Southeast)
Team: Vine-Ingle Little League
Location: Macon, Ga.
Record: 3-1
How they got here: The team from Macon was able to win the Southeast region with an 11-5 victory over South Carolina in the final. They were able to avenge their lone pool-play loss — a 13-3 defeat — with the victory in the championship. They outscored their opponents 46-26 over the four games.
Czech Republic (Europe-Africa)
Team: Czech Republic District 1 Little League
Location: Prague, Czech Republic
Record: 4-1
How they got here: One of the international representatives in the Series will be coming all the way from Prague in the Czech Republic. The Europe-Africa regional champion went 4-1 in the regional of three teams that also featured Italy and Netherlands.
Guánica (Latin America)
Team: Yankees Family Group Little League
Location: Guánica, Puerto Rico
Record: 4-1
How they got here: The Latin America entry comes from Puerto Rico, after a 5-2 victory over Maunabo, Puerto Rico, in the championship finale. Willemstad, Curaçao, was the third team in the tournament in the Latin America region.
Remaining teams still to be confirmed
Winners in the East, Central, Southwest and West regions still had not been crowned as of Coastal Point press time mid-week, as their finals were still to be played. The Delaware state champion from Smyrna Clayton Little Lass Softball Little League was still alive in the regional semifinals, and was set to take on undefeated New Jersey in the one semifinal. New Jersey had defeated Delaware in pool play, 14-1.
There was no information available for the Asia-Pacific regional champion. The tournament for the Canada region just got under way on Tuesday, July 25, scheduled to have its champion crowned on Thursday, July 27.
The Coastal Point will have Series coverage on our Facebook page, Coastal Point Sports News, all week long, starting with Monday’s games. Executive Editor Darin McCann and reporters Mike Stern and Jason Feather will bring you all the action. Make sure to grab our special section, Home Plate, which will feature pictures from the Opening Ceremony, as well as game stories from the first two days of World Series play at the Lower Sussex Little League complex.