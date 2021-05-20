The health aspects of pickleball never cease to amaze me. In a Public Broadcasting System (PBS) report on pickleball in Delaware, one player revealed that doctors had explained she should be dead but blood had rerouted in her heart because of her extensive pickleball exercise.
Staff organizers in Ocean City, Md., while shepherding a indoor session of pickleballers, informally suggested that one regular participant might want to see their doctor because they had obviously slowed down. Again the doctors were amazed how pickleball had gotten this person this far, and credited his continued life to the observation by the attentive staffer.
The net impact of this: longer quality life for both of them.
You might remember my interview several years ago with the dead man who first-responders brought back, crediting pickleball exercise as a major ingredient.
Several times a year I visit my dermatologist, and she always tells me that her tennis and pickleball players are among her healthiest patients. I was beginning to think that she made it up to distract me before she zapped me with one of her various weapons of choice. But this time it was different. She came into the exam room with a big smile, and I said, “What, no carving knives? No flamethrower?”
She was obviously excited and went on to tell me about the results of an article in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings. She first reminded me once again about her own personal observations about her healthy racket-sports players, but she then told me that this Mayo case study confirmed her personal observations.
Racket sport players live an average of 9.7 years longer than couch potatoes. In comparison: cyclists live 3.7 years longer, swimmers 3.4 years longer and joggers 3.2 years longer. She could not explain the reason behind the racket-sports advantage but speculated that perhaps it was all the sudden starts and stops and the corresponding heartrate changes exercising the heart.
I said, “That’s great, Doc… Wait a minute… What is that behind your back? … Oh, no — the flamethrower!”
Let’s chat about those sudden starts and stops. The great thing about pickleball is that you need to keep your body healthy enough to make those minute adjustments required to hit the ball. You don’t need to read about fitness nor have your doctor tell you— your body says to you, “Hey, cowboy, if you want to dart around this court, get with the program and lose some weight.”
And to dart around, we need to talk about proper footwear. When we collectively first started to play pickleball in this county, the shoe retailers were not stocking shoes for tennis courts. I was then doing many introductory pickleball clinics, and most of the people had improper court shoes. One fellow, a onetime football player who knew how to fall, actually tripped because of his hard-soled cross-trainers and started to roll into Rehoboth Avenue just as I caught up with him.
Afterwards, I visited various area footwear retailers and asked if they stocked court shoes for our game. They looked at me with a blank stare and said, “What’s pickleball?” followed — after my explanation — by, “I have to check with headquarters.”
But the folks at New Balance in Rehoboth were not only interested in pickleball but were quite passionate that we use proper footwear for our game. I told them that if they would maintain an inventory of appropriate court shoes for our ever-growing community, I would mention them at my clinics. For five years, they have remained true to that promise.
Jess, the assistant manager, read my previous article about proper footwear on our community courts and added an important point I had overlooked: The sole on the multiple-sport shoe or cross-country shoe is much harder, and that is what causes the marking on our community courts. The sole of the proper tennis shoe is softer, and that’s what creates the better traction, less falling, as well as less court scuffing. Proper tennis shoes not only protect your courts, but protect you from taking a nasty fall.
I have been attentive to quality footwear for some years now. I purchased some tennis shoes before moving here, long before pickleball, and they really didn’t fit... but I saved $10. They call it tennis or runner’s toe, and I lost three toenails from poorly-fitted footwear. Since then, two of my damaged toenails grew upward, rather than outward, and were painful as they pushed through the top of my shoe — so painful, I had to pull the top off with a pair of pliers. Yes, it hurt and certainly wasn’t worth the 10 bucks saved.
I pointed out my toes to Jess. It was no surprise to her. She showed me a machine that will plot the pressure points where my foot hits the ground and call up the proper New Balance orthotics that can help even out the pressure points in properly fitted shoes.
If you prefer other brands, who I understand now also stock court shoes, be sure to demand the same level of attention to your fit that I now do, because that was the most painful $10 I ever saved.