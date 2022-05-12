Sophomore Kylie Harris scored five goals to lead the Indian River High School girls’ lacrosse team to a 9-7 victory over Odessa on Monday, May 9.
Harris, the Indians’ leading scorer, with 58 goals, registered her seventh performance of five or more goals in a game this season.
Junior Madison Geppi scored twice, while freshman Bailey Freitas and sophomore Lilly Jo Anthony added once each. Senior goalkeeper Caylee Schmidt made six saves to record the triumph.
“This was a real team effort,” said assistant coach Maggie Allison after the Indians improved to 4-9 by overcoming a 5-4 halftime deficit. “Everyone played and contributed to the win.”
Earlier in the week, the Green & Gold dropped a 21-3 decision to visiting Dover on Wednesday, May 4. Harris scored twice, and senior Emma Ruley added a goal. Between the pipes, goalie Schmidt made six saves.
The Indians also lost a 19-7 verdict to visiting Caesar Rodney on Friday, May 6. Harris scored six times, while Anthony added a marker. Goalie Schmidt made 10 saves.