Kylie Harris has been a rockstar this season amongst a group of bandmates who are finally playing some great songs after a rocky start to their 2023 tour. Harris and the Tribe had won four straight after their 22-0 rout of host Newark on Tuesday, May 2, in a game that saw Harris eclipse the 150-goal mark for her scholastic career.
“Kylie always gives 110 percent in practice and games,” said first-year Indian River High School girls’ lacrosse coach Taylor Pridgeon. “She shows up ready to hustle and be better each day. She is key to our draw controls and leading our offense. Kylie is one of the most humble players, who always celebrates the wins of her teammates. The coaches are really proud of all she has accomplished.”
Harris recorded another three-goal hat-trick for the Indians in a win that saw 14 different girls score. For the season, Harris — just a junior — has scored 47 goals so far and is well on her way to the next milestone of 200 for her career, which would come during her senior season, if she keeps on track for goals.
Overall, the Indians outscored their opponents 43-0 in their last two games and 74-20 during their four-game win streak. A total of 17 different girls recorded goals in their win last week against John Dickinson High School, and then 14 different girls scored against Newark. Spreading around the lead vocals for this band is important to Pridgeon as she looks to build the program going forward.
“The team has been working on small technical skills to improve their game,” Pridgeon noted. “This week, we really focused on double-teams and transitioning from defense to offense. The girls perfectly executed everything we worked on in practice this week. Senior midfielder Madison Geppi has been able to find the back of the net on multiple occasions and make connections down the field with other players. Senior Laila Fenton has held down the defense and stopped anyone coming her way. Chloe Megee is behind her for backup in the goal.”
The Indians’ defense has been rock solid as of late, obviously, with the consecutive shutouts, and these types of performances can only help to build the confidence levels over the final four dates of the leg that was set to continue on Wednesday, May 3, in Dover (after Coastal Point press time), before a stop at Caesar Rodney on Friday, May 5.
IR will return home for their final two shows on May 10 and May 12, when they will battle Polytech and Delaware Military Academy, respectively.