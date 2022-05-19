Kylie Harris wasted little time.
The Indian River girls’ lacrosse scoring sensation adjusted her mouthpiece, then wiped the sweat from her brow on the fog-shrouded lacrosse field.
Then, the sophomore attack reached the 100-career goals mark by netting five quick goals to help her team build an early 7-0 lead against Hodgson Vo-Tech.
The celebration began with 12:54 left in the first half of the Indians’ 2022 regular-season finale on Thursday, May 12, as the game was temporarily halted for a brief photo opportunity and congratulatory hugs from Harris’ teammates.
The sophomore finished the game with six goals — 101 for her career — and a single-season school record of 69 markers as Indian River defeated the Silver Eagles, 14-7, to finish the season at 5-10.
The whole experience, she said, “was kind of surreal, and it is still sinking in. I’m proud, but even more so, I’m proud of my teammates for the season we had and for always putting me in position to get good looks on the goal. To know there are only five to have scored 100 goals at Indian River is just crazy.”
Indeed, Harris became the fifth lacrosse student athlete — but also the third in a week — to ever etch their name into the Indian River High School lacrosse annals.
She joined current boys’ lacrosse standouts senior Reece Stone (106 career goals) and junior Max Forrey (121 career goals) in becoming part of the 100-plus lacrosse career goal club this week, as well as Indian River alums George Martin (Class of 2017, 178 career goals) and William “Cole” Josetti (Class of 2018, 153 career markers).
“Kylie is such a hard worker, and clearly it paid off,” said Cat Roselli, the Indians’ head coach. “We are very proud of her and her accomplishments. She is the ultimate role model for the other girls on the team. She is the ultimate universal player.”
Senior midfielder Emma Ruley completed her brilliant four-year varsity career with four goals for the game, 10 for the season and a total of 38.
“Emma overcame great obstacles this year to be able to play,” said Roselli. “She bounced back in no time and made a big impact on our offense. She was able to lead the younger players and guide them into offensive motion and sets.”
Senior attack Roxy Givens notched her first career goal, while senior Maggie Borrelli and juniors Laila Fenton and Madison Geppi each chipped in with a marker against Hodgson Vo-Tech,
Senior goalie Caylee Schmidt, making her final appearance in an Indians’ uniform, was equally brilliant, with nine saves that held the Silver Eagles at bay. She finished her career as the Indians’ career save leader with 180, eclipsing the previous record of 139 career stops set by Allyson Clark (Class of 2021).
“Caylee had big shoes to fill by following Allyson, and she stepped into that role and took off running,” said Roselli. “Caylee is an amazing leader on and off the field.”
Harris said she is looking forward to the Indians’ 2023 season.
“I am very excited about next year’s team,” Harris enthused. “We have so many girls that just started and showed so much improvement throughout the year that I cannot wait to see them compete next year with a whole year under their belts. We’re going to be good!”
Harris honored during IR boys’ lacrosse game
Harris was also honored during a timeout at the Indian River boys’ lacrosse game vs. Sussex Academy the following evening, May 13, by IR athletic director Todd Fuhrmann. Harris, who was attending the game with friends and teammates, was invited to visit the sideline for a photo opportunity with Stone.
“Being honored at the boys’ game was really cool,” said Kylie. “When Todd asked me to come onto the field, I thought it was for that photo. Then when I met him on the field, he pulled out a microphone and started addressing the crowd” about her milestone. “I was like, ‘What’s going on here?’ I really appreciated Todd doing that.”
The brief in-game ceremony drew a warm round of applause from the crowd.
Harris began the week with a five-goal performance at Polytech on Wednesday, May 11, which ended in a 20-7 loss for the Indians.