Dalton Hall
Sport: Football
Family: Parents Tony and Gina, and brother Hayden
College choice: Ave Maria University, a private Catholic university in Ave Maria, Fla., which is in the Naples area of Southwest Florida. It shares its history with the former Ave Maria College in Ypsilanti, Mich., which was founded in 1998 and moved its campus in 2007. The two schools were founded by Tom Monaghan, the founder of Domino’s Pizza.
Why Ave Maria?: “I like the atmosphere of the school. Warm year-round, and they gave me a scholarship for academic and athletics.”
Major: Exercise science
Favorite memory at Indian River: Friday Night Lights
Extra Points: Hall (5’10” and 225 pounds) helped lead the Indian River High School football team to its first state playoff berth in almost a decade, earning himself All-State honors in the process, as a running back (first team) and linebacker (second team). For his career, Hall carried the ball 489 times for 2,439 yards (4.99 yards per carry) and 22 touchdowns in 37 games. Hall joins the Gyrenes, who will be returning to the Sun Conference for the 2022 season, with the likes of Florida Memorial, Keiser, Southeastern, St. Thomas, Warner and Webber International.