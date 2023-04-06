Kinsley Hall hurled her second softball no-hitter of the season in a 17-0 victory at Seaford (1-3) in a Henlopen Conference Southern Division showdown on Tuesday, April 4. The triumph improved Indian River’s record to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in conference competition.
Hall (3-2) fanned 12 hitters and allowed two walks in her five-inning complete game victory. She previously pitched a five-inning perfect game en route to an 11-0 Southern Division triumph on opening day, Thursday, March 23, at Sussex Academy.
Lily Hoban gave her ace pitcher all the runs she would need with a first-inning three-run double. Hoban finished the afternoon with six RBIs and three hits, while Hall and senior Jaya Shaub each ripped three safeties to lead an 18-hit Indians’ attack. Junior Macy Blades and Hall each drove in three runs.
Sussex Central 3, Indian River 1
The Indians lost a tough Henlopen Conference battle despite Hall’s outstanding 14-strikeout complete game against Henlopen Conference rival Sussex Central at Del Tech Community College on Thursday, March 30. Hoban ripped a double for Indian River.
Indian River 10, Woodbridge 0
University of Lynchburg commit Izzy Wade and fellow seniors Shaub and Hall each drove in two runs to lead IR past the Blue Raiders in a Henlopen Conference Southern Division showdown on Tuesday, March 28. Sophomore Jillian Coulbourn, Blades and Hall each scored two runs while Jillian Collins and Blades each ripped two hits.
On the mound, Hall struck out 14 of the 16 hitters she faced.