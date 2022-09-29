The Hall football family legacy continues.
That’s what Indian River senior running back and safety Hayden Hall declared during a brief post-game moment of gratification last Friday night, Sept. 23.
Playing his first high-school season without older brother Dalton Hall in the same backfield, the younger Hall brother had helped to lift his team to its first victory of the still-young 2022 season, 28-20 over visiting Wilmington Brandywine.
“I feel like Dalton and I have a legacy at Indian River High as the ‘Hall brothers,’” said Hayden Hall. “And it’s my duty to continue that legacy without him by my side.”
The elder Hall brother culminated his Indians football career in 2021 by rushing for more than 700 yards and nine TDs, helping his team reach the DIAA playoffs for the first time in a decade.
As a sophomore in 2019, Dalton Hall amassed nearly 1,000 yards rushing. For his four-year IR career, he finished with 2,439 career rushing yards and 22 TDs on 489 carries, setting the bar incredibly high for those who follow.
That includes his younger brother, Hayden, who played quarterback as a freshman in 2019, where he frequently handed the ball off to Dalton. During last season’s march to the postseason, the younger Hall brother rushed for 454 rushing yards and five rushing TDs.
This season, Hayden Hall is adding to the legacy. He has been the team’s leading rusher in each of its first three games, including a season-high 89 yards and a TD, on 22 carries in the victory over Wilmington Brandywine. He finished that game with a team-high nine tackles, a pass breakup, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Contributing three big plays
Hayden Hall took a deep breath.
He and his defensive teammates had just broken the huddle last Friday night.
The Indians were clinging to an 8-point lead late in a must-win game against Division 2A Wilmington Brandywine.
When Bulldogs’ quarterback Michael Catalano dropped back to pass, he had plenty of time to seek his primary receiver, junior Crisdon Wright.
Catalano cocked his arm and propelled the ball through the night air toward the back of the end zone.
That’s where Hall, an Indian River senior defensive back, made the most important play of the evening.
And maybe of the still-young season.
He leaped high into the air, recording his second interception of the game, and returned it several yards before being tackled.
“The team was in a situation where we needed a huge play, and I always produce when the team needs me the most,” said Hall after the Indians had recorded the eight-point triumph — their first win of the season. Head coach Phillip Townsend, he said, “told us all week that [Wright] on Brandywine was their go-to guy, so we all knew he was getting the ball on that play.” Catallano, he said, “placed it a little high for him to catch, and I used my jumping ability to go up over his head and make the grab. It all felt like a dream.”
Earlier in that game, Hall contributed two enormous plays in helping the Indians build a 28-7 lead in the final minute of the third quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, Hall took a handoff from freshman quarterback Dylan Grise and embarked on a sweep right. He quickly broke two tackles by keeping his feet moving, then veered left into the end zone. The gutsy short run doubled the Indians’ lead to 14-0 at intermission.
“My father was a fullback who went to training camp with the New York Giants in 1992,” noted Hayden Hall of his father, Anthony Hall. “He always told me to never stop my feet, and I have never forgotten that lesson.”
“Hayden did a good job getting yards after contact,” said Townsend. “He keeps his feet moving. Good things will happen.”
Hall struck again in the final minute of the third quarter. When Bulldogs’ quarterback Catalano lofted a screen pass intended for junior Crisdon Wright to his left, Hall emerged, timed the descent of the pigskin, snared the ball out of thin air and raced untouched 35 yards to give the Indians a 21-point lead. At the end of his 10th pick since he became a junior in 2021, Hall posed for the Coastal Point photographer.
“We practiced [defending against] that screen-pass play all week,” said Hall. “We knew they were going to use it, so when they did, I just stole right out of his hands, like I did in practice all week.
“After I ran it into the end zone, I saw the photographer,” he added. “I just decided to have some fun.”