Close to 300 5K runners and 1-mile walkers participated in the Hair of the Dog 5K at the Bethany Beach boardwalk on New Year’s Day.
Doug Purcell of Crowley Associates Realty and supporter/board member of the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation (QRCF), which benefits from the event, was the race director along with Races2Run race management. Proceeds will be going to college scholarships for area students, benefiting this year’s college admissions.
Registration took place at Bethany Boathouse restaurant at Hickman Plaza (who also hosted a nachos-and-beer after-party). A rainy race day offered 60-degree temperatures with steady rain for the 5K.
QRCF is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Bethany-Fenwick and surrounding areas by providing financial aid, resources and other assistance in support of programs, individuals and organizations that enhance the community for both residents and visitors alike. They rely on the generosity of community partners including the Town of Bethany Beach, the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, Bethany Beach Police, Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, event host Bethany Boathouse, Tidepool Toys, NKS Distributors, Cottage Café Restaurant, Scott & Shuman, Bethany Beach Books, Beebe Healthcare, Boy Scout Troop 281, Crowley Realty, Bunoski Family, the Lori Martin Group and all of the other sponsors of the event.
“Whether you’re a local or a visitor, please visit our sponsors often and be generous,” Purcell said. “Only with their support and generosity in underwriting costs of our signature events, (Hair of the Dog and BunnyPalooza 10K and 5K races) has QRCF been able to contribute over $800,000 in grants and scholarships since 2001.”