Bob Hahn admits he is fired up about the 2023 Indian River High School girls’ and boys’ track-and-field teams.
“This is going to be a fun and exciting season,” said Hahn. “The athletes seem willing to work, and I can’t wait to help them realize and reach their full potential.
“Both the girls’ and boys’ teams are showing a lot of promise,” added Hahn. “With a strong and experienced senior class leading the way, both teams are in good hands. In addition, this is the largest freshman class I can remember in 13 years, which will push and drive the competition within the teams. Practices have been intense, as athletes are preparing to make this season one to remember.”
The girls’ team is highlighted by several key returnees, including junior Brynn Crandell, and seniors Bella Scharp in distance running events, Aniyah Blake in sprints and Sydney Deery in hurdles.
Potential sleepers who may add to the team’s overall depth include sophomore Terra Berkheimer in jumping events, and juniors Lilly Johnson in sprint and throwing events, Grace Robinson in the pole vault and Alaina Strates in throwing events.
Several promising newcomers include sophomore Isabella MacKinnon in hurdles, and freshmen Taliyah McCray in throwing events and sprinters Jayla Hudson and Zoey Jenkot.
The boys’ team is highlighted by senior Hayden Hall, the 2022 First Team All-State track-and-field stalwart who has set school records for the long and triple jump, and the pole vault. Hall has also been a state finalist in the high, long and triple jump, and pole vault events every year.
Additional key senior returnees include Cole Brickman in hurdles, Ashton Stephens in sprints and Chase Sims in distance events.
Potential sleepers include junior Rashad Hopkins in sprint and jumping events, sophomore Jayvion Chandler in sprints, senior Cole Donnelly in distance events, sophomore Leo Chester in jumps and sprints, and junior Evan Tietz in throwing events. Promising newcomers include freshmen Darnell Stokes and Weston Warner in sprints, and Mason Schaffer in throwing events.
Hahn has added two new coaches, Jon McAfee and John Cordo, who will both work with athletes competing in throwing events. The coaching staff is also highlighted by assistants Colin Crandell for long distance events, Keiosha Shelton and Davon Justice for sprints, Robert Bishop in the pole vault, Trayona Nock for relays and Kashad Waples for jumping events.
Both the girls’ and boys’ teams open their 2023 seasons on Tuesday, March 28, with non-conference competitions at Stephen Decatur in Berlin, Md., beginning at 4 p.m.