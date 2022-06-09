It’s long been the calling card for Bill Croal and Sally Craig, when it comes to the sport of volleyball in these parts. The two long-time volleyball coaching veterans are bringing back the Indian River School District Volleyball Academy Summer Camp for 2022.
The third annual event returns after a little bit of a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Croal said he could not be more excited.
“Sally and I are elated that we have been approved to bring the volleyball camp back for this year,” Croal said recently. “You know how I always say we have to ‘Grow the Sport,’ and this is another great opportunity for us to do that. The success of the IR programs is certainly also plays a big part in that, and we are so excited about their success.”
The camp will run from Monday, June 27, through Thursday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be hosted at the John M. Clayton Elementary School gymnasium, which is a new venue for the camp.
Enrollment is limited to the first 50 campers, and students in grades 4-8 are eligible to sign up. The cost is $125 per student, and registration is online at community.irsd.net.
The coaching staff is a veritable who’s-who of IR volleyball, with Croal and Craig, who both coach at Selbyville; along with Millsboro Middle School coaches Samantha Mumford and Autumn Carroll; as well as John M. Clayton’s own Sara Powell. There will also be several other guest coaches and presenters, but campers will have to sign up to find out who they will be.
The recent success of both the IR girls’ and boys’ programs — the boys having won the Delaware Volleyball Coaches Association state title in 2019 and 2022 — have sparked a tremendous amount of interest in the sport of volleyball. The program will provide in-depth and hands-on training for campers who find themselves just starting out, as well as those that have been involved previously.
“We have seen multiple levels of ability in years past, and we expect to see that again this year,” Croal added. “We just want to provide an opportunity for the young volleyball enthusiasts to come out and learn. Again, it’s all about our mantra of ‘Grow the Sport.’”