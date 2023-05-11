Dylan Grise took a long, deep breath.
The freshman righthander had walked the bases loaded with one out to start the visitors’ first frame.
He never anticipated being surrounded by red-shirted Laurel Bulldogs anxious to cross the plate in the Thursday, May 4, game that would decide the Henlopen Conference Southern Division champion.
Indians’ Head Coach Steve Longo trotted to the mound to settle his pitcher down. Longo had a good feeling as he returned to his dugout.
Grise toed the rubber and stared in toward his catcher, Ben Murray.
He never blinked.
The hard-throwing hurler reached back for a little something extra. He mixed a fastball with deceptive movement with his off-speed pitches to fan Laurel’s fifth and sixth hitters.
Then he settled into a groove, retiring the next 14 consecutive hitters for a total of 16 straight outs before Laurel’s Kaden Shockley broke up his no-hit bid with a seeing-eye ground ball up the middle in the sixth frame.
Grise proceeded to induce the final four outs as the Indians captured their sixth straight win and their second division crown in three seasons with a taut 2-0 triumph over Laurel.
The freshman pitched like a veteran ace, finishing with seven strikeouts while allowing one hit and four walks — just one after the first inning. The complete game and shutout were both the first of Grise’s career.
The offense was supplied by Queens University of Charlotte commit Ben Cordrey, who scored runs in the first and third innings as a result of RBI base hits by senior designated hitter Chance Hocker.
Laurel righthander Timmy Jones also pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and a walk, while striking out five.
Southern Division champs Indian River was set to meet North Division winner and defending DIAA state champion Cape Henlopen on Thursday, May 11, (after Coastal Point press time) in a regular-season game, and then play Friday for the Henlopen Conference crown.