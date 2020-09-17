Katherine “Kay Kay” Greskovich has a passion for helping people.
She has spent the past four summers as a member of the Bethany Beach Patrol and will be heading off to work in a medical research lab later this month. She will be studying to take the MCAT in the spring.
“I plan to apply to medical school next year, and ultimately want to go into orthopedics and sports medicine,” said Greskovich. “Given my background in athletics, I am looking forward to pursuing a career where I can help athletes get back to playing the sport they love.”
She is a recent graduate of San Diego State University in California, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in biology. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she wasn’t able to enjoy an in-person commencement and had to settle for a virtual graduation in May.
Greskovich spent four years at the St. Paul’s School for Girls in Baltimore, where she played soccer, basketball and lacrosse. She also spent two years as a swimmer in high school, which she admits definitely helped her in becoming a lifeguard.
“I had never swum competitively previously, so having some instruction really helped improve my form, and helped me feel more confident in my swim when I tried out for the patrol,” said Greskovich, who is the daughter of Beth and Bill Greskovich. “My second year of swim team, my coach always made me swim the 500, so I knew I could make the swim time for the patrol.
“I decided I wanted to play college lacrosse pretty early in high school, so I spent a lot of time playing club lacrosse and summer tournaments. Eventually, I ended up committed to play Division I lacrosse at San Diego State, where I was on the team all four years of college. I have never been a great distance runner, so that was probably the hardest part of the beach patrol workouts; however, my background in sports helped me have the right mindset to be able to push through hard workouts.”
So, what led Greskovich into becoming a lifeguard?
“My brother Will joined the Bethany Beach Patrol after graduating high school in 2014, so that was how I got introduced to the patrol,” she added. “It was such a great experience for him, from the aspect of building confidence and independence, as well as getting in really good shape.
“While playing lacrosse in college, my first year I really struggled with our fitness test at the beginning of the year. I knew that if I worked for the beach patrol the summer after my freshman year, I would go into sophomore year in really good shape, since the beach patrol workouts in the sand are so challenging.
“I also was really drawn to the Bethany Beach Patrol because it was a job that allowed me to help people. I want to become a doctor, so the first-responder training was another very interesting aspect of the job for me. Plus, I have always loved the ocean and the beach, so getting to spend my summers at the beach was a super-appealing idea.”
He brother Will is no longer a member of the Bethany Beach Patrol, as he is now a 24-year-old mechanical engineer in Raleigh, N.C. Her parents both still live and work in Baltimore, and love spending their summers in Bethany.
As she noted, Greskovich has been fortunate to gain hands-on first-responder training as a member of the BBP, which she acknowledges will be a big asset in her career ambitions of becoming a doctor.
“This job is unique because it requires you to be super-focused the whole time you are at work,” she continued. “You cannot let yourself zone out, or else you might miss someone who needs your help. This has taught me the importance of paying attention to detail. As I want to go into the medical field, being able to focus for long periods of time will be helpful.
“At the beginning of your first summer, you are drilled in all situations that may arise on the beach from water rescues to medical emergencies. This job requires hard work and being committed to the process of learning, which is a great trait to help you be successful in life. Even though we drill really hard in the beginning of summer, we are constantly seeing new things and gaining experience, which makes it easier to respond efficiently to emergencies. The beach patrol also teaches you how to remain calm and make decisions quickly in stressful environments as you are responding to an emergency.”
And what are some of those emergencies that have required her to remain calm and make decisions quickly in a stressful situation?
“Given the general beach population, most of our rescues involve younger kids who get stuck in rip currents, so most of mine have been rip-related,” continued Greskovich. “The ones that stand out the most are usually because of the person you rescue or their parents’ reactions.
“At the beginning of my third year, it was a day where the rip currents were very strong and popping up continuously throughout the day. A man and his 11-year-old daughter went into the water and were standing in about chest-deep water when a huge rip opened up on them, which pulled them away from shore.
“When we got there, you could see how scared the dad was for his daughter. I took the daughter in while my stand partner helped the dad, and the girl’s mother started running into the knee-deep water to us. She was so emotional and emphatically thanked me and told me how scared she was watching them get pulled out. We got applause from the other beach patrons on that one, which always feels good. It is surprising how many pulls we make where the parents do not even notice that their kid was rescued, so it is always nice to get a thank-you.”
And what is the best part of being a member of the Bethany Beach Patrol? According to Greskovich, it’s pretty much what every other member of the team has said over these past couple months.
“As many of my fellow Bethany Beach Patrol guards have said, the camaraderie of the patrol is special,” she admitted. “It’s super-important for us all to know that the guard sitting next to you has your back, no matter what the water is doing on any given day. We also have the best office in the world. I know I will miss getting to be on the beach all time as we move into fall.”