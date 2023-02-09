It might have been Senior Recognition Day, but a junior teammate helped decide the outcome.
Alex Gomez drained a pair of crucial free throws to break a 22-22 deadlock with :54 left in overtime. Gomez’s accuracy helped lead the host Indian River Unified basketball team to a hard-fought 24-23 victory over previously undefeated Caesar Rodney on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
After Gomez gave his team the lead with his only points of the game, Riders’ senior point guard Christian Orlando was fouled and headed to the free-throw line.
Orlando hit the first but missed the second of his two free-throw attempts with :02 remaining in the overtime session. Riders senior Ammar McNair grabbed the rebound of Orlando’s miss and attempted a short jumper that would’ve won the game for the Riders. But the ball clanged off the rim and was snared by IR senior Caleb Galbreath as the final buzzer sounded and an enthusiastic celebration began.
Senior Roman Keith led the Indians with 11 points, while fellow upperclassmen Richie Sparks and Harold Toomey each contributed four markers.
Indian River trailed 8-6 after one quarter and 16-12 at intermission before rallying to tie the game 18-18 after three periods and 20-20 heading into overtime.
The Riders’ Orlando led the Riders with 10 points, while McNair contributed six and junior Dominique Joyner added five markers.
Indian River improved to 4-1 on the season, while the Riders fell to 6-1.
Dover 30, Indian River 27
Despite entering the fourth quarter with a 20-19 lead, the Indian River Unified basketball team dropped their first game of the season on Feb. 1.
Two-time defending Unified DIAA basketball state champion Dover outscored IR 11-7 in the final eight minutes to record a 30-27 victory and snap the Green & Gold winning streak at three games.
The Indians (3-1), who led the Senators 9-6 after one quarter and 14-10 at halftime, were led by sophomore Elmer Hernandez’s 12 points. Senior teammate Roman Keith added seven markers.
The undefeated Senators (5-0) received 11-point performances from sophomore Yahsim Smalls and freshman Ramsey Robinson.
The Senators had defeated Appoquinimink 23-22 in 2022 after disposing of IR in the semifinals, 25-21. In 2021, Dover beat the Green & Gold 33-15 for the state title.