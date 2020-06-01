The Del-Mar-Va Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced this week that the BSA Golf Classic is back for its 38th year. But in the name of health and social distancing, this year’s tournament will also be its first ever “virtual golf tournament.” As always, every dollar raised by the event will benefit more than 10,000 Scouts across the Delmarva Peninsula.
The tournament kicks off on Monday, June 1, and will conclude on Monday, July 20, with a Virtual Award Ceremony. Here’s how it works:
• Foursomes and individuals can register to play online at www.dmvc.org/golf. Each foursome that enters also sponsors one Scout on Delmarva for an entire year!
• People can gather a team and play an 18-hole Scramble at a course of the golfers’ choice (par 70 or greater).
• Enter the score online at www.dmvc.org/golf between June 1 and July 17, or email the score to cchapdelaine@dmvc.org.
That’s it! Registration will remain open until the tournament ends in July. Winning teams will claim prizes and bragging rights that they can carry into 2021.
For more information, contact Chris Chapdelaine, development director for the Del-Mar-Va Council. Donations can be sent to the Del-Mar-Va Council, BSA at 1910 Baden Powell Way, Dover, DE 19904.