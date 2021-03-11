The Arthur Hills’ designed course at Plantation Lakes Golf & Country Club in Millsboro will be the site of the Bank of Ocean City’s Coastal Resorts Golf Classic, set to take place on Friday, April 30. The event will benefit the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation and is being produced by Focus Multisports.
Teams are still being sought for the event, but slots are filling up fast. The cost for a four-man scramble team is $500, and the golfers will get plenty of perks, fun and games for their entry fee. The shotgun start is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Formed in 2001 by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, the QRCF “manages and distributes funds to qualified organizations serving our local community. The QRCF Board is comprised of a diverse group of experienced local citizens committed to making a difference in our community.”
Many organizations have needs, but the QRCF gives priority to those organizations and programs that “inspire neighborhood improvement, improve social services, enhance educational efforts, and benefit the area and its citizens.” Through its fundraising efforts year-round, the QRCF operates an annual scholarship program in the local school system while also providing other grant opportunities on a quarterly basis.
To volunteer or donate, or to get more information on the foundation, visit their website at qrcf.org.
As for the golf event, things are starting to line up along the fairways, and not many items are still left in the bunkers to chip out from.
Every registered golfer will be receiving access to the Rusty Rudder Crush Bar, Baja Margarita Bar, Grotto Pizza Station, NKS Beer Stations, Verizon gift cards, practice balls, a golfer gift pack, lunch, all kinds of prizes and awards, and — oh, yeah — 18-holes of golf with a cart.
Let’s just hope the weather cooperates.
Hooked Up Ale House & Raw Bar will also be serving cocktails and is sponsoring the “Beat the Pro” contest on the par-3 Hole 4 island green.
Among the other competitions slated for the day are Best Ball Scramble, Long Drive Contest, Closest to the Pin, Straight Drive and a $10,000 Hole-in-One opportunity.
Event organizers expressed that there is still much more to come, and teams are coming in fast, so it is recommended that would-be participants don’t wait any longer to register for the event, as it is sure to sell out. Again, all proceeds will benefit the QRCF.