Indian River High School graduate and Hood College junior Patrick Gogarty has been doing fairly well on the links for the Blazers in 2023.
The Dagsboro resident has been a consistent scorer for the NCAA III program and helped the team to this season’s Middle Atlantic Conference championship. It was the first title in the program’s history and earned them the automatic bid into the NCAA III Men’s Golf Championships, which will be held on May 16-19 at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Ky.
Gogarty fired an 85 in the final round, which was good enough for 21st place (162 for the two-day tournament).
Hood had held a 2-shot lead over second-place finisher York College after Day 1 of play, and it appeared it would be a back-and-forth battle with the Spartans on Day 2. York had led the team scoring by one early, but Hood began to pull away on the back nine holes.
The Blazers followed up a their first-day team-score of 307 with a 311, which totaled 618 over the two-day event. The final result was a 7-shot win over the Spartans, who finished at 625. Hood’s 618 was the second best 36-hole outing in program history.
Gogarty, the son of Thomas and Kerry Gogarty, has been a consistent performer for the Blazers all season, which actually started back in September. The team opened their campaign in the Battle at the Burg, which saw Gogarty shoot a two-round score of 157 that had him finish in 22nd place. He followed that up with a round of 78 (+7 over par) in the Stevenson Fall Invitational, which earned him a 6th-place showing.
Patrick’s younger brother Thomas is a senior on this year’s Indian River High School squad, and has been the No. 2 golfer in most matches, behind teammate Sarah Lydic. The younger Gogarty has helped the Indians to an 8-4 mark this season.