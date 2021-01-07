After a season for the record books — one that ended in the program’s third state championship — the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team is hoping that they can commemorate their momentous season with championship rings.
With all the issues regarding COVID-19 this past season, the team — as well as the soccer program’s booster group — was not able to hold all of their usual fundraising events, nor to sell concessions at their home games this season. That has hindered their ability to celebrate all their hard work and achievements of the state title, because the financial support is not there.
Head coach Steve Kilby is hoping that an established GoFundMe campaign can help with their attempts to raise the money for the state championship items.
“The boys worked extremely hard this year, with all of the COVID restriction in place regarding practices and games,” Kilby noted. “These boys came together and prevailed to win the state title. The team was restricted from their normal fundraising activities because of COVID. We are hoping to raise these funds to help purchase state championship rings for this very deserving group of young men.”
As of press time on Wednesday, Jan. 6, the GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $1,750 of the $15,000 goal. All of the proceeds will go to purchasing the rings, and the effort is fully supported by the Indian River School District.
The Indians defeated Newark Charter, 2-1, back on Saturday, Dec. 12, capping an unbeaten run through the state playoffs, and wrapping up a 14-2 overall mark for the season in the process.
To donate or for more information, visit https://www.gofundme.com/2020-indian-river-high-school-state-champs.