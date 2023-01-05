He didn’t hear the bullet emerging from the cool darkness.
But he certainly did see it.
The missile off the foot of Caesar Rodney soccer standout Derek Hawkins emanated from just inside the 18-yard line. On the evening of Sept. 27, the shooter’s intended destination was the Indian River goal’s interior behind sophomore goalkeeper Kai Kelley.
For a split second, it appeared that Hawkins would be the hero of the night, that his name would appear in the bold-faced headline font. He would be celebrated as the player who decided a well-played scoreless tie while preventing the Indians from setting a new consecutive shutout record.
But the 5-foot-6 Kelley had worked too hard, making seven earlier saves against Caesar Rodney, a big-school soccer power and perennial Henlopen Conference North Division champions.
Kelley responded as quickly as his muscle memory and experience would enable him.
The crucial foot save that he made — admittedly his toughest stop of the night — was his second deflection of a Riders’ blast in the final three minutes of regulation.
It preserved a special moment for teammate Jordan Illian, who would score an improbable highlight reel-worthy “Bend it like Beckham” game-winning goal four minutes into the first overtime session. The 1-0 victory also tied school and individual records for consecutive “clean sheets” at five.
The Indians — and Kelley — went on to set a new school record, with eight consecutive shutouts, after adding three more whitewashes, at Delmar and Delmarva Christian, and at home against Sussex Central.
Goalkeeper Kelley was quick to credit his teammates — “Kelley’s Zeroes” — for their stellar play and hard work in the defensive zone and through midfield.
“My ‘back four,’” Kelly said, consists of seniors Caleb Galbreath, Evan Peterson and Parker Steele and junior Luke Veirs. “All of them are very strong individuals who provide me with safety and strength. They are one of the many reasons that we won the game at Caesar Rodney.
“And our midfield,” he said of the group that includes Illian, junior Cole Veirs and senior Sam Kerneklian, “plays a very big part in the goal scoring and forcing high pressure in the midfield.”
The “Zeroes” put on a defensive clinic in the hard-fought 1-0 triumph over hard-charging Sussex Central on Oct. 11 that extended the record to eight straight shutouts. Kelley made nine saves behind a defense that worked for a solid 80 minutes to deny the Golden Knights’ desperate offensive onslaught.
The streak was eventually snapped by senior Nicholas Panyko with seven minutes remaining in regulation of IR’s 2-1 victory at Cape Henlopen on Oct. 18.
Anatomy of a school record
The incredible defensive performance began in early September.
Indian River opened the 2022 season with a scoreless tie at Newark Charter as Kelley made two saves on Sept. 9. Kelley made two more saves during a 5-0 victory over visiting Polytech on Sept. 17. He turned aside seven more shots in a 2-0 win at Seaford on Sept. 15 and made three more saves on Sept. 20, in a 6-0 triumph over visiting Lake Forest.
One week later, IRHS made their move into the school’s record book in the game at Caesar Rodney.
Roll call for record-tying five straight shutouts
The existing record of five straight shutouts had been achieved by four previous Indian River High School boys’ soccer teams under the direction of former head soccer coach Steve Kilby, who this year moved on to assist the Cape Henlopen High School teams.
The first time the Indians turned the trick was in 2003, behind goalkeeper Patrick Devine.
Longtime IR lead assistant coach and current first-year IR soccer head coach Brandt Mais was a senior student-athlete on the 2003 squad, en route to playing college soccer and earning his degree at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla.
In 2009, junior goalkeeper Kevin Rowe and his teammates blanked host Cape Henlopen 2-0 on Oct. 6, host Woodbridge 6-0 on Oct. 8, visiting Dover 3-0 on Oct. 12, visiting Delmar 3-0 on Oct. 13 and host Lake Forest 4-0 on Oct. 20. The string was snapped in a 6-3 Indian River victory at Laurel on Oct. 22.
In 2015, senior goalkeeper Ian Walls and his teammates shutout Cape Henlopen in the Henlopen Conference playoff championship, 1-0, on Nov. 3; Brandywine in the first round of the DIAA playoffs, 6-0, on Nov. 10; Delaware Military Academy in the quarterfinals, 1-0, on Nov. 14; Archmere in the semifinals, 2-0, on Nov. 18; and Caravel in the DIAA Division II championship match, 1-0, on Nov. 21, for their second title in three seasons behind goalkeeper Walls.
In 2019, junior goalkeeper Bastian Perry and his teammates shut out host Lake Forest, 7-0, on Oct. 3, visiting Delmar 4-0 on Oct. 10, host Laurel 2-0 on Oct. 24, visiting Sussex Academy 1-0 on Oct. 26 and host Sussex Central 1-0 on Oct. 17. The streak was snapped by visiting Wilmington Charter, 1-0, on Oct. 26.
In 2020, goalkeeper Perry (Class of 2021) and his state championship-winning teammates opened their season with four consecutive 2-0 victories over visiting Polytech on Oct. 20, Sussex Academy on Oct. 22, Caesar Rodney on Nov. 12 and at Smyrna on Oct. 27. Their record-tying fifth-straight goose egg was a 7-0 triumph at Seaford on Nov. 4. The string ended with a 6-1 victory over Lake Forest on Nov. 10, en route to winning their third DIAA Division II boys’ soccer title in six seasons.