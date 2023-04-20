Indian River lacrosse goalkeeper Logan Dawson “stood on his head” Monday night. The sophomore shot stopper made 18 saves, enabling the Indians’ offense to build a big lead en route to their 12-4 victory over visiting Henlopen Conference rival Milford before an enthusiastic crowd at IRHS Stadium on April 17.
Dawson improved his won-lost mark to 5-0 by standing tall in the crease. He frequently cut down the angle on Buccaneer shots, and his hustle after errant shots helped the Indians to maintain ball control throughout the contest.
“Logan Dawson was terrific in the goal for us,” said Indian River boys’ lacrosse head coach David Spencer. “He came up with save after save as we were trying to take control of the game. He was really seeing the ball well for us, and his play stood out.
“We’re in a very unique situation in having two equally capable goalies, with both Logan and Wyatt Snyder,” Spencer added. “They have both elevated their play significantly from last year, and we are comfortable with either one as the netminder. I don’t know too many coaches that have the benefit of having two starting-caliber goalies on their team. We’re very fortunate.”
The Indians built leads of 5-0 and 7-1 during the first and second quarters, respectively.
Senior attack Max Forrey led the offensive charge with five goals, giving him 39 for the season and 159 for his career. He needs 20 more goals to surpass 2017 alum George Martin’s 178 markers as the IRHS career-goal scoring king.
Seniors Blake Brightman and Vincent Onorato chipped in with three and two goals, respectively, on Monday. The Indians improved to 6-1 overall and 6-0 in Henlopen Conference competition.
“We started strong and, after taking a good lead, we let up a little bit, and some sloppy back-and-forth play occurred late in the game,” said Spencer. “We know it’s going to take 48 quality minutes of lacrosse to get wins, and that’s what we’ll continue to work on. We want to get stronger as the game goes on and try to wear opponents down.
“That being said, we came out with a lot of energy and focus and established control of the game early,” Spencer added. “We did what we wanted to do. We had some really high-percentage play in our offensive, defensive and clearing games, which was what we needed.”