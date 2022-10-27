The moment of truth had arrived.
Head coach Brigid Wolfgang and her Indian River High School girls’ volleyball team stood at a crossroads heading into the Oct. 20 Henlopen Conference Southern Division showdown at Sussex Academy.
Both schools were undefeated in division play, which meant that the winner would clinch an automatic postseason berth in the DIAA Division II playoffs.
Would the Indians advance with a win?
Or would they fall short?
Wolfgang’s first season as bench boss, in 2021, had ended with a thud, a 6-9 won-lost record and no postseason accolades.
The ladies wearing the Green & Gold wanted to make a statement.
Did they ever!
In a battle to the end, the Indians (8-5) won the match, 3-2, with a decisive 15-8 victory in the fifth and deciding set. The Indians had captured the first and third sets, 25-12 and 25-23, respectively. The Seahawks rallied to win the second and fourth sets, 25-23 and 26-24, respectively.
The Indians won because they received outstanding performances from a multitude of student athletes who simply were not going to lose — particularly the senior outside hitters.
Madison Geppi recorded a game-high 14 kills, Lily Hoban added 13 digs and 11 kills, and Camryn Ehlers exploded for 38 assists, 11 digs and nine service aces.
Senior libero/outside hitter Mya MacDonald added 11 digs, junior libero/defensive specialist Jada Wilkins contributed 10 digs, and senior middle hitter Scarlett Dunn chipped in with 12 kills.
The victory enabled IRHS to capture the Southern Division championship and a date with Northern Division winner Smyrna this Saturday at Woodbridge High, beginning at noon. (Both teams will advance to the state playoffs.)
“We had a clear goal going into this season, and that was to win the Henlopen South and make it into the playoffs,” said Wolfgang, whose team entered their regular-season finale Thursday against visiting Sussex Central with a 9-5 record. “That made the win at Sussex Academy the most important one of the season. Of course, our wins against Ursuline and Cape Henlopen also helped to solidify a winning record and season. And walking into our postgame huddle to declare we had met that goal was a proud moment indeed.”
Wolfgang categorized this year’s team as a group of fighters.
“One of the best pieces of advice I have received was after our loss to Dover,” 3-0 on Sept. 13. “The Dover head coach,” she said of Eric Riehl, “told me that, ‘I make my players fight for each other.’ He added that, ‘If they won’t fight for each other off the court, they won’t fight for each other on the court.’ After losing at Dover, ‘Fight for each other, fight for this win,’ became a sort of battle cry for us. And I think it’s working.”
“I’m extremely proud of my teammates in our victory at Sussex Academy, especially in a tough five-set match,” said MacDonald, whose team entered the showdown after having defeated Southern Division foes Lake Forest, Early College, Delmar and Woodbridge. “We knew it would be a point-by-point game, and that the postseason was on the line. I truly believe the most important part of volleyball is having a good attitude and supporting each other, and that’s what we’ve done all season long.”
Indian River opened the season at St. Georges Tech on Sept. 8. They lost the first two sets, 27-25 and 26-24. But the ladies found their resolve and stubbornly rallied to win the remaining sets, 27-25, 25-18 and 15-12, for a 3-2 come-from-behind triumph.
Then, on Sept. 17, at home, the Indians stunned DIAA top-ranked Ursuline by defeating the Raiders, 3-1. Ehlers contributed 20 digs and 13 kills, Geppi added 15 kills, MacDonald made 10 digs, Dunn chipped in with 11 kills, and Conaway exploded for 37 assists.
A successful program
The triumph over one of the leading girls’ volleyball teams in the state of Delaware was regarded as an indication that Indian River was becoming one of the more successful programs.
“It’s exciting to see how — over the years — great volleyball programs have spread throughout the state,” Wolfgang said. “Schools like Smyrna, Caesar Rodney, Cape Henlopen and Dover are developing a high level of volleyball program and are getting more recognition. It felt like” the win over Ursuline, she said, “was a reflection, and a celebration, of that growth.”
Indian River continued to reflect that growth by battling gamely in setbacks to Northern Division large schools Smyrna (3-0) and Caesar Rodney (3-1), and by upsetting host Cape Henlopen (3-2).
“I definitely have to say this is one of the most determined groups of players we have had,” said MacDonald. “All of the girls have done an amazing job this year, but I feel that our biggest impact to the team is Brooke Workley,” said MacDonald of the senior outside hitter. “You can probably hear her from any part of the gym, because she cheers and celebrates for every single player. She definitely brings the team together.”