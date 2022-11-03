It has become a common theme every fall on the hardwoods of the volleyball court at Selbyville Middle School that the Indians are going to battle and likely be the better team every time out.
They’ve done it again this year, through 10 regular-season matches, as SMS has once again gone undefeated and unblemished in the scoring column. They have yet to give up a game in a match, having swept every opponent on their schedule for the second straight season.
Their regular-season finale was a home contest against Millsboro on Wednesday, Oct. 26, where the team honored its eighth-graders with another dominating performance. Those eighth-graders have also played a huge part in the success over the past two seasons. They are: Catherine Bunting, Taygan Conaway, Twila Decker, Isabelle Dorey, Kiley Harant, Taylor Hevner, Autumn Johnson-Haney, Parker O’Shields, Tori Royster, Madelyn Wiest and Kari Zook.
Against Millsboro, the Indians won with set scores of 25-20 and 25-9. It was the perfect end to a perfect regular season.
“Teamwork and communication were the key factors that allowed the team to dominate the Golden Knights,” said head coach Sally Craig, who is once again assisted by Bill Croal and McKenzie Johnson this year.
Conaway led the team with 8 service points (4 aces), 3 kills and 8 spikes. Bunting added 9 service points (2 aces) and 3 spikes, while O’Shields chipped in with 3 service points (1 ace), 2 kills and 8 spikes. Hevner recorded 7 service points (2 aces), 1 kill and 1 spike, with Wiest contributing 4 service points, 2 tips and 11 assists, and Johnson-Haney being credited with 10 assists.
The SMS B team also wrapped up their regular season undefeated, as they defeated Millsboro, 2-1, with set scores of 25-18, 19-25 and 15-9.
Harant had 5 service points (4 aces) and 2 kills, Zook had an ace and 5 kills, Dorey had 5 service points (4 aces) and 10 assists, and Decker had 3 service points. Seventh-grader Heidi Showers chipped in with 7 service points (2 aces) and 4 kills, with sixth-grader Lily Kreger adding 2 aces.
On Monday, Oct. 24, the Indians cruised to a win over Delmar, 2-0. SMS won the two games by scores of 25-6 and 25-20.
Bunting was on fire from the service line, with 14 straight points that included 6 aces. Hevner had 7 service points (4 aces) and 1 kill, while Harant added 6 service points (5 aces) and 1 kill. Conaway, O’Shields and Zook each had 2 kills, with Royster chipping in with 4 service points (3 aces). Seventh-grader Karaleena Maicey was credited with an ace and a kill.
In the B game, the Indians won in straight sets as well, with scores of 25-20 and 25-23. Dorey scored 15 service points (8 aces), and Brenda Pahrenhad registered 6 aces.
SMS now turns its sights on defending their DAAD Middle School Invitational Championship on Friday, Nov. 4, at Smyrna High School. The Indians will see fellow unbeaten Smyrna (10-0), as well as Magnolia (3-7) — two teams they have not played this year. No other information on participating schools was available as of Coastal Point press time this week.
In other SMS sports…
The Indians’ football team has posted a 4-2 record in the 2022 season, with their final game being played on Wednesday, Nov. 2 (after Coastal Point press time). The team had won four straight games after losing their season opener to Beacon, 19-0. The wins came against Mariner (30-28), Delmar (24-0), Laurel (14-6) and Georgetown (22-12). Their most recent game against Millsboro was a 40-0 setback.
The SMS field hockey team had some success this season, with a 6-2-2 overall mark. In their season finale, the team won 5-0 against Millsboro. Their two losses came against Mariner (3-2) and Beacon (9-0). They were tied twice in the middle of the season, with both game scores being 1-1, against Milford and Sussex Academy. Their other five wins came against Laurel (10-0), Delmar (2-0), Seaford (3-0), Dover Central (6-0) and Georgetown (3-0).
It was an impressive season for the SMS boys’ soccer team members on the pitch, as they have gone 5-2-1 to this point, with one game remaining on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Sussex Academy. The team started out with four straight wins over Laurel (6-0), Seaford (2-1), Mariner (1-0) and Milford (4-3). They lost 6-1 to Georgetown and 1-0 to Beacon before a scoreless tie with Millsboro. They got back on the winning side of things with an 8-0 demolition of Delmar.