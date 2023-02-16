The Indian River High School girls’ basketball team fell 33-18 to host Holly Grove Christian School in Westover, Md., in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
“We had a rough night,” said IR head coach Roger Clay after the Indians dropped to 4-14 on the season. “We did not play well or stick to the game plan we had. We lost our heads early in the game and couldn’t recollect ourselves.”
Sophomore Mya Whittington led the Indians with seven points, while freshman Abby Bertling netted five markers.
Howard Vo-Tech 57, Indian River 30
Whittington erupted for five three-point baskets and a team-high 22 points in the Indians’ 57-30 victory non-conference loss to visiting Wilmington Howard Vo-Tech on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The state-ranked Wildcats (13-5) of the Blue Hen Conference jumped out in front of IR 19-3 after one period and 33-14 by halftime. Junior Kaniah Murray-Chambers led the Wildcats with 18 points. Junior Destiny Smith added 13 markers while sophomore Glory Forbi chipped in with 12.
The Indians fell to 4-13 on the season with the loss.
Indian River 45, Sussex Academy 27
The Indians had proved on Feb. 9 that they knew how to secure a victory.
Whittington scored a game-high 19 points and junior Alex Davidson added 17 as Indian River snapped a five-game losing streak with a 45-27 victory over visiting Henlopen Conference rival Sussex Academy on Thursday, Feb. 9.
“Our girls played a pretty good game tonight,” said Clay. “I’m proud of how they stood tall and defended their home court.”
Whittington connected on a three-point jumper she launched halfway between the midcourt line and the arc in the waning seconds of the opening period, to put IR on top for good, 11-10.
The Green & Gold (then 4-12) extended their lead to 25-16 by intermission. After the Seahawks cut their deficit to 32-25 after three quarters, the Indians held the visitors to just two points and pulled away in the final quarter.
Freshman Abby Bertling added eight points, including a pair of critical putback buckets in the second half.
Junior Rachel Carey’s 14 points led the Seahawks (3-14).