He is a bit surprised.
At the same time, Mark Gibson is also very pleased to be the new Indian River High girls’ volleyball team’s head coach.
“It’s a surprise because after leaving Flint Hill School in Oakton, Va., I wasn’t expecting or planning to take another coaching job,” said coach Gibson, who recently accepted the position. “I just expected to be involved in some capacity to give back to the game I started playing in 1981.”
Gibson replaces Brigid Wolfgang, the IRHS bench boss for the past two years who led the Indians to the 2022 DIAA playoffs. Wolfgang will remain as a volunteer assistant along with assistants Jay Clark and Chad Zook.
Gibson previously served as head coach of the junior varsity team for perennial Washington, D.C. Metro power Flint Hill. The junior Huskies were a perfect 16-0 during Gibson’s final season at the helm in the fall of 2021.
“I was proud and flattered to lead the school’s JV squad,” he said. “I believe that success breeds success, and I hope to continue that dynamic at Indian River High.”
Prior to his success at Flint Hill, Gibson was the junior varsity head coach in 2017 at Annandale High School in Annandale, Va. He also was the head coach in 2015 and 2016 for the Braddock Road Youth Club U12 boys’ club team in Fairfax, Va. Gibson also coached various girls’ and boys’ recreational league teams in northern Virginia.
Gibson’s coaching philosophy is steeped in effective two-way communications with his student athletes and assistants. “I believe that listening is a two-way street,” he said. “I never yell — though I will raise my voice occasionally. I also believe that superior effort is a greater asset than superior talent.
“I’m looking forward to a fun season, and to get to know the players and the Indian River High traditions,” he concluded.