Will autumn success be duplicated in the spring?
Senior girls’ lacrosse standout Madison Geppi certainly hopes so.
The 5-foot-7 outside hitter played a major role in returning the Indians’ girls’ volleyball team to the DIAA playoffs last fall. Her outstanding play helped enable the Indians’ to compile an impressive 11-7 record and a victory over Padua Academy in the first round of postseason play.
She wants no less than to lead her girls’ lacrosse team to the playoffs this spring.
“Madison, who’s known as ‘Guppy’ to her teammates, developed from a solid outside hitter into one of our leading scorers over the course of the 2022 season,” said girls’ volleyball assistant coach Jay Clark. “During the first half of the year, she was third on the team in kills. In the second half of the season, she tied senior teammate Scarlett Dunn for the team leadership in kills.
“In the postseason, she led the team in kills,” added Clark. “By year’s end, she and Scarlett Dunn had become our ‘go to’ attackers when we really needed important points.”
As the flowers and leaves return amid the eternal hope of spring, Geppi wants very badly to duplicate that success for the girls’ lacrosse team.
“As the lacrosse captain last year and this season, I am thrilled to have teammates who I have a good time with and who are encouraging to others,” said the standout midfielder. “That definitely makes it a lot more enjoyable to play the game well.”
Geppi’s teammates are thrilled to have such a strong team leader.
“To be honest, Guppy is always there in the midfield when we need her,” said junior attack Kylie Harris, who set a school record last spring by becoming the first girls’ player to surpass the 100-career-goal milestone. “She is a great teacher and offers a lot of support to the new, younger players. I can’t wait to see what she brings to the field in her senior season.”
Geppi provided tremendous scoring depth for the Indians last spring, scoring nine goals and 14 points for a 5-10 team that this season wants to dream big.
“It felt great to have the opportunity to play a key role in our volleyball team reaching the second round of the playoffs,” said the resident of Selbyville, who will attend the University of Delaware this fall and major in finance. “I tried my hardest to improve my skills each day, and having Camryn Ehlers by my side, setting me up for kills, definitely helped.
“I think this year, for lacrosse, we have a lot of potential because of all of the new girls who decided to come out for the team. Everyone has already improved so much in our first weeks of practice, so I think we’ll have a good season as well.”
Geppi said she is extremely appreciative of her parents’ support of her athletic career at Indian River High School.
“My parents — Andrea Geppi and James Waller — had to make sacrifices, because they were always willing and able to take me to and from practices in the middle of the day, which can sometimes be challenging,” she said. “They also had to take me to club volleyball practice, which was always late at night. They were always supportive of the decisions I made and encouraged me to keep playing.
“I’ve also been supported by our assistant lacrosse coach Taylor Pridgeon, who is always very nice to everyone on the team and such an easy person to talk with about anything,” added Geppi. “She is always willing to help and is very encouraging.”
Geppi will lead her teammates into Friday’s 2023 season-opener at Henlopen Conference rival Smyrna, beginning at 4 p.m.