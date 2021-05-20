Name: Ryan Furman
Sport: Lacrosse
Family: Michael (father), Coleen (mother), Grace (sister), Michaela (sister)
College choice: Purdue University, a public land-grant research university in West Lafayette, Ind., and the flagship campus of the Purdue University system. The university was founded in 1869, after Lafayette businessman John Purdue donated land and money to establish a college of science, technology and agriculture in his name. Purdue’s team is the Boilermakers, and they are a NCAA Division I athletic program.
Why did you choose this college?: Even though Purdue is far from home, there were several factors that influenced my decision to attend Purdue University. I chose Purdue University because of its academic excellence and the program’s reputation in my selected field of study. I am very excited about playing and traveling with the lacrosse team at Purdue.
Major: Aerospace financial analysis
Favorite memory at Indian River: My favorite memory at Indian River High School is the first lacrosse practice of my senior year. Our last practice was in March of 2020. It was great to get on the field and play lacrosse with everyone again!