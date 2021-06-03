You probably know the very athletic Mike and Mary Anne Vogel. They were our cheerleaders when the Coastal Community Pickleball League (CCPL) raised money for the local emergency department.
I literally caught up with them as they were bicycling for exercise. I did not ask as many questions as usual, because I was huffing and puffing alongside of them as they peddled on, explaining how proud they were of the new pickleball players they were introducing to the sport over at Millville By the Sea. They played competitive volleyball and softball, and now are helping others learn our great sport. They make Delaware pickleball proud.
I also called Stan Piesla at Millville By the Sea, another captain in the CCPL, and asked him what else was happening there. Like the communities I mentioned in last week’s column, MBS’s courts remain closed to outsiders because of COVID-19, but homeowners played there all last year. They have two dedicated pickleball courts, and they expect to get windscreens this year.
Like other communities, they might be in the market to have their courts resurfaced. Stan was very complimentary to the Vogels, as well as to Glenn Krasley, who has been organizing morning play at MBS. Stan drove home a humorous point I have been thinking myself: My various weather apps never seem to predict the correct weather, but emails from our various court captains always seem to nail it. Maybe the weather-app folks need to start playing pickleball.
Note that four of the last six communities whose representatives I interviewed are considering resurfacing. I know I sound like a broken record here, but it is worth mentioning that the magic (and expense) of tennis and pickleball courts is under the court surface. That magic is protected by a thin, and typically attractive, acrylic coat not much thicker than a coat of paint. That coating stops water from seeping down under the surface into the magic.
And here is the important thing to remember: That coating can be easily broken by baseball spikes, dog claws, bike pedals, scooter edges, lacrosse sticks scraping the surface, and even poorly installed net posts that gradually bend inward and break the surface.
Once that happens, you are on a collision course with another expensive resurfacing. Expensive, because that coating has to be poured and then drawn across the surface with a large, heavy squeegee. I know, because for a short period after the military, I ran a tennis court construction company.
Finally, this week I would like to mention the ever-growing community of Bay Forest.
But first, one of my stories.
There is a magic place in Ireland near a tennis-racket factory I used to visit. If you stop your car halfway down a hill by the ocean, put it in neutral and take your foot off the brake, your car will drift back up the hill. When I asked how that happened, everyone said in their beautiful Irish accent, “That’s just the way it is.” I haven’t heard those same words for decades — until last week.
I stopped over at the courts at Bay Forest. Like the other communities, they are open only to their own homeowners, so I poked my head through the fence and made an observation. There are four tennis courts at Bay Forest, and three of them are largely unused. On the fourth court, there are two pickleball courts with pickleball lines painted onto one tennis court, and on that one tennis court, there are more than 200 pickleballers rotating in and out in shifts, and enthusiastically playing pickleball every day.
I yelled through the fence, “Hey, how many pickleball players do you have? One fellow said, “Over 200.” I asked him if I could quote him on that, and he said he was “pretty sure.” When I asked why 200 homeowners were on one court when the other three courts were empty, he said, “That’s just the way it is.”
I laughed to myself, because they apparently never heard of a much early pickleballer, Maximilien François Marie Isidore de Robespierre, who, with the help of Joseph Guillotin, set up a pickle court in Paris, where Robespierre executed in precision his vicious chop forehand.
But still, bad jokes aside, 200 players suggests that David Lipstein, Steve Donohue and Fred Valente have been doing a great deal behind the scenes in building a pickleball program over there. But no Golden Pickles for Bay Forest.
Next week, besides keeping your head in competition, I’ll have two more very important pickleball tips.