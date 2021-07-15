You have been writing and asking for a pickleball clinic since early spring. You asked — and it is just a week away! Thursday, July 22, beginning at 9 a.m.
Tom Mora and his community of Seagrove at Bethany Beach, a Natelli community, have invited you to a public pickleball clinic at their attractive dedicated pickleball courts.
I’ve asked members of the Ocean View Crew to help Tom with his clinic, because I am proud of the quality of play so many of our Ocean View Crew have achieved over the last five years. I would like to showcase them, because I believe many are going to make another post-COVID leap forward in terms of conquering this infectious and enjoyable game of pickleball.
On the exhibition court, under the stewardship of Squash Hall of Famer Maurice Heckscher, you will witness firsthand how the game is primarily played at the net. Enjoy women’s doubles among the exhibition matches as some of them are beginning to become quite proficient. They will join the men in mixed doubles, and there will be men’s doubles as well.
Maurice will ask folks from the crowd to join the exhibitors to experience this fast-action game, so be sure to wear appropriate court shoes. Local certified pickleball instructor Jeff Sheetz will give free instructions to beginners. Again, be sure to wear proper court shoes.
Already a player? Members of the Ocean View Crew, including Fairway Village’s Mike Smith and Steve Melofchik, and Seagrass Plantation’s Mike Siegert and John Sharkey, will conduct the same skill enhancement drills we have been doing in this area for five years.
Please send an email to vaughn@my.com should you like to attend, so we can get a sense of how many participants to expect.
Meet some of these lovable characters from the Ocean View Crew who frequently appear in my articles. This will also be an opportunity to learn more about the Coastal Communities Pickleball league directly from Steve Costa.
Another featured event will be how we practice drills with two, three, four or, ideally, six players. Dom Travaglini, Bob Zimmer, Chic Stearrett and Bob Gaudreau are just some of the participants.
Whatever the reason, players who spend time practicing generally also are the ones collecting gold medals. I enjoy practicing and have laughed my loudest when practicing pickleball.
I’m sure there will be folks at Seagrove to show off their very handsome community with all its amenities. Yours just for the asking! And if you are not into pickleball, just be neighborly and stop by and thank Tom Mora for his military service and ask him about those USAF jet fighters in the wild blue yonder.
Note: Seagrove is located on the eastwardly side of Irons Lane, just a third of a mile from the intersection of Irons Landing with Route 26.
Tip: Hydration. Hydration. Hydration. I know of three people whose vision went blurry this past week in this hot, humid weather, and the best assessment was that it was due to hydration. So start “packing” water.