On pro football’s biggest, brightest stage, concluding the 2021 NFL season, he asked no quarter, and he gave no quarter.
Hit, be hit, pursue, fight off the opponent’s block, and hang tough to contribute to your team’s ultimate victory.
Los Angeles Rams starting right inside linebacker and University of Delaware alum Troy Reeder (No. 51) snarled, bumped, growled and wrestled. He gamely battled on every play, standing his ground as part of a stifling defense that included stalwart linebacker Von Miller and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, against the Cincinnati Bengals in the midfield theater of Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13.
At the same time, various members of his beloved Delaware-based family were cheering from the stands at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., or watching the game unfold while babysitting grandchildren in Newark, Del., or viewing the action in the aftermath of a breathtaking snowmobile experience in Maine.
“We love watching Troy play, and words cannot express how very proud we are of the man Troy has become,” said the babysitter, Kathy Grube, Troy’s aunt, who resides with her husband, Dareld, in Frankford. “I cheered so loud my throat hurt and my voice was sore all day Monday. I have no doubt that I woke the neighbors.
“It was surreal when the Rams won,” she added of the valiant 23-20 come-from-behind rally, “and I was so happy for Troy,” she added. “I cried. I cannot wait to see his Super Bowl ring!”
Dareld Grube admitted, “It was an unusual Super Bowl night, because Kathy was in Newark and I was in Maine with a friend. Kathy and I communicated throughout the game,” he said. “We would have loved to watch [together] at a local sports bar and celebrate with all our family and friends.”
A frequent visitor to Coastal Delaware
Dareld and Kathy Grube purchased their home in Frankford in 2001 as a beach-area residence. Each time they repaired to coastal Delaware, the Newark residents became more and more enamored with the area, eventually relocating there full-time in 2008 to savor each of the four seasons.
Troy, a frequent visitor to coastal Delaware, is no stranger to his aunt and uncle’s digs when he isn’t hanging out with his parents at their beach house in Lewes. (His parents, Dan and Cheryl Reeder, also previously owned vacation homes in Fenwick Island and South Bethany).
Each year before he heads to the Rams’ pre-season training camp, Reeder visits coastal Delaware in June and July. He enjoys relaxing on the beach, sampling the food and beverages at local restaurants, listening to various bands play live and participating in an endless variety of fun-filled activities.
He also enthusiastically revels in reconnecting with his family.
“My wife [Mary] and I really enjoy getting to go down to the beach — it just seems to slow our lives down a little bit,” Troy Reeder told the Coastal Point. “We are mostly weekenders, and it’s a nice break after some long Mondays-through-Fridays of work and training. My godmother [Kathy] lives there full-time along with some other family members, so it’s easy to catch up and see everyone before we head back to training camp and start the [next] season.”
The Reeder family celebrates numerous get-togethers throughout the year, said Kathy.
“We enjoy visits from our immediate family,” she said, noting daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Tyler Norbut, with grandkids Dylan and Logan, and daughter Jamie and son-in-law David Twardowski, with grandchildren Connor and Cassidy. “They visit here many times throughout the year for boating, fishing, crabbing, clamming and just relaxing at the beach.”
Reeder and his younger brother Colby — who will be a senior linebacker next fall at the University of Delaware — have strong athletic bloodlines. Their father, “Delaware Dan” Reeder, was a running back and team captain for head coach Tubby Raymond at U.D. Selected in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL draft by the Los Angeles (now the Las Vegas) Raiders, Dan spent two seasons (1986-1987) with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His mother, Cheryl Knotts Reeder, was a member of the 1982 Elizabethtown (Pa.) College women’s basketball team that won the NCAA Division III national championship.
“Dad always used to teach my brother and me — and anyone else whom he coached — about the ‘6-inch rising blow,’ which was a coaching point from Chuck Knoll, the legendary head coach of the Steelers,” said Reeder. “A ‘6-inch rising blow’ is essentially the movement, or leverage required to make a proper hit when blocking or tackling. You want to bend at the knees and be lower than the player with whom you are going to make contact, and the force is created through the 6-inch rise out of your knees and hips.”
Reeder and younger brother Colby continue to have strong father-son and coach-player relationships with their dad. Kathy recalled a conversation she had with Troy when he was in high school.
“I asked him if he was feeling too much pressure,” she said. “He said, ‘No, Aunt Kathy. I would love to try out for the NFL someday, if possible.’ He also said that he knew he needed to train hard, and that his dad and his coaches would motivate him.”
The strong football family DNA extended to Robert Reeder, the father of Dan and Kathy and a respected long-time Delaware (offensive line) football coach at Conrad High from 1964 to 1972 and at Newark High School from 1972 to 1976.
“When Dan played, I recall my dad stressing that he had to build up his neck,” said Kathy. “He had seen many injuries and he worked closely with Dan. My brother made it to the NFL and knew the dedication it took to get there. As a result, Dan worked closely with Troy and Colby beginning at a very young age.
“I also recall going on family summer vacations, and Dan would have Troy, Colby and my other three nephews — Joe, Justin and Jake Laznik — outside practicing each day,” she added. “The boys never complained and actually enjoyed it. They would tell me they needed to get ready for football season! What dedication!”
A story of inspiration on the gridiron
Reeder’s path to pro football could have been scripted in Hollywood.
In fact, his ascension from undrafted free agent to Super Bowl champion is an inspirational lesson to every youth and scholastic football player who dares to dream big on the gridiron.
The journey was built on the foundation of a football family devoted to hard work, a passion for the game, and a strong sense of love and support away from the field.
Born in Wilmington, Troy grew up in Hockessin, playing football and lacrosse at The Salesianum School.
As a senior, Troy earned First Team All DIAA honors for the second straight season at linebacker. The Delaware Defensive Player of the Year made 96 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered. He also earned First Team All-State honors as a running back after rushing for 1,154 yards and 18 touchdowns as the Sallies won the DIAA state championship. In lacrosse, Reeder was a three-time First Team All-State selection and at Salesianum captured three consecutive state titles.
“It was a great experience,” said Reeder. “It made me who I am today. I played with some great athletes and competed in the classroom with elite students. It really prepared me for the college level.”
The highly-recruited Reeder began his collegiate career at Penn State, redshirting his first year before earning the starting middle linebacker position for the Nittany Lions the following season. He totaled 67 tackles (fourth-most on the team), including 5.5 for loss, and an interception in 12 games to earn Big Ten Conference All-Freshman team honors.
But the internal, emotional pull of being part of a closely-knit football family tugged at Troy’s heartstrings, and he transferred to the University of Delaware to play alongside his younger brother and fellow linebacker Colby.
“Playing [alongside] Colby was an awesome experience,” said Troy. “Both of us wanted to play together. We worked really hard, and it was a dream come true to play together at the college level.”
Troy immediately started at outside linebacker for the Blue Hens. He was named Second Team All-Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) after recording 63 tackles (4.5 for loss), one sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
As a junior, he was named First Team All-CAA after leading the team with 89 stops, an interception, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick. Reeder celebrated his senior year by leading the CAA with 131 total tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss, and was again named First Team All-CAA.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Reeder signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in May of 2019. His strong training camp enabled him to eventually start eight of the team’s last 12 games that season, and he accumulated 58 tackles and two forced fumbles. A year later, he saw action in all 16 games, finishing the 2020 season with 73 total tackles and three sacks.
In 2021, Reeder helped the Rams reach the postseason for a second straight year. In the NFC title game, he made eight tackles as Los Angeles came from behind to defeat the 49ers, 20-17, and reach pro football’s ultimate showdown.
“Winning the Super Bowl was very surreal,” Troy admitted. The title, he said, “was the result of so many years of hard work, and our team had so many great players. I felt like many guys deserved it. It’s something that everyone grows up dreaming of, such a great experience having friends and family” with whom to celebrate.
“The football season can be an emotional rollercoaster,” he added. “You have to be mentally tough. Things aren’t always going to go your way, and when that happens, you have to focus on the future and figure out ways to improve. And when things are going well, you have to remain humble and focused.”
Set goals and dream big
In the afterglow of contributing to a Super Bowl championship, Troy Reeder fields a lot of questions about his inspirational journey. Scholastic football players who seek his wisdom receive a sage piece of advice.
“Just outwork everyone,” said Reeder. “Set goals and dream big.”
His aunt and godmother Kathy — and just about everyone in their football family — openly display the pride and love they have for Troy.
“I characterize Troy’s rise to winning the Super Bowl as him being fortunate to be on a team that works well together with great coaches,” said Kathy, sounding very much like the daughter of an accomplished football coach. “I feel that Troy earned his place as a starter for the Rams early on due to his ambition, hard work, character and leadership abilities. Looking back, I feel that he worked very well motivating [teammates] in high school and college, and I see it on the field now in the NFL.
“Troy is a very special and humble man,” she added. “I feel so fortunate to call him my nephew and godson.”