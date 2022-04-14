With four different goal-scorers leading the charges, the Indian River High School girls’ soccer team rolled to a 6-1 rout of host William Penn last week in a non-conference tilt between a pair of Division II teams.
Freshman Sophie Scurci is having herself quite the first season of her varsity girls’ soccer career as she scored yet another hat trick against William Penn to give her 11 for the season in just five games.
Bella Scurci, Brynn McCabe and Carley Topper each recorded goals as well in the win for IR. It was Bella Scurci’s fourth goal of the season as she and McCabe also picked up assists. Hannah Bird, Madison Neal, Chloe Beam and Ava Quetschenbach were all credited with assists as well.
“We had a total team effort against William Penn, with multiple players making solid contributions to the cause,” said veteran IR field general Steve Kilby. “We are seeing extremely solid play from our underclassmen — Ava Quetschenbach, Addison Jerns, Lilah Hanley, Riley Hurd, Madison Neal and Sophia Scurci. Our keeper, Alex Davidison, is really showing her superior skills in the net.
“Sophia Scurci has been a standout for us,” he added. “She has 11 goals on the season, averaging about 2.5 goals a game. She has a chance at setting a school record” for goals in a season.
McCabe got the Indians on the board first, at 3:37, when she buried a shot passed the WP goalie, thanks to a nice feed from Quetschenbach.
Less than two minutes later, Sophie Scurci scored the first of her three off a pass from Hannah Bird. Her second came at the 8:07 mark, when McCabe provided the assist.
Topper made it 4-0 in the first half after Neal found her with a pass at the 24:14 mark.
The Scurci girls each notched a goal in the second half, pushing the IR lead to 6-0. Sophie Scurci recorded her hat trick thanks to a beautiful pass from her sister at 54:47, then Bella Scurci got her goal at 74:13, with Beam getting the assist on that one.
William Penn (1-4) avoided the shutout when Luisa Acevedo found the back of the net at 78:41 — Dana Vasquez-Olivares assisted — for the 6-1 final score.
As you would expect, the Indians dominated on the stat sheet the same way they did on the scoreboard, with a 21-3 advantage in shots, as well as a 6-1 edge in corner-kick chances. Davidson was credited with a pair of saves for the win for IR.
The Indians (4-1) were set to travel to Woodbridge on Thursday, April 14, (after Coastal Point press time) for a Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division battle with Woodbridge (2-5). They will then be off for Spring Break until April 26, when they return to the pitch for a showdown with HAC North Division co-leader Smyrna (5-2). Like their meeting with Caesar Rodney last week, the match with Smyrna could be a preview of the HAC Conference Championship contest at the end of the season.