The goal was unforgettable.
Indian River High School senior attack Max Forrey took a teammate’s pass and began advancing toward the Delmar goal in the fourth quarter of the Indians’ 11-2 triumph over the host Wildcats on Thursday, May 11.
He slowed, then accelerated when he found a soft spot between two rival defenders.
Sprinting past the defenders, Forrey lifted his head and ripped off a shot that began low, then curved upward and over the goalkeeper’s head and into the net.
The explosive and emotive celebration on the sideline and in the stands provided an appropriate exclamation point to the achievement.
The goal was Max Forrey’s fifth of the game, 60th of the 2023 season and the new school-record 179th of his COVID-19-shortened three-year Indian River lacrosse career. The marker enabled Forrey to surpass 2017 graduate George Martin’s 178 career tallies. (The IRHS boys’ lacrosse team began competing on the varsity level during the 2013 spring season.)
Then Forrey added four more goals in the Indians’ 17-7 regular-season finale victory over visiting Woodbridge on Saturday, May 13.
Indian River recorded a perfect 6-0 record against Henlopen Conference Southern Division foes Woodbridge, Sussex Academy and Delmar to win the title. They also finished 11-1 against all conference rivals and 11-4 overall.
“The other guys wanted to see him get it, so they kept moving the ball to set him up,” said IR boys’ lacrosse head coach David Spencer. “Max had a nice dodge, found the soft spot between two defenders, stepped in and shot. Our sideline went nuts. There was a big celebration, and I called a timeout to avoid getting an excessive celebration or delay-of-game penalty.
“I just wanted to enjoy the moment,” added Spencer. “And it was a fantastic moment.”
Forrey was humbled by his rise to the top of his school’s career-goal parade.
“It’s pretty surreal being the all-time goal-scorer at Indian River High School,” he said. “To be No. 1 over so many great lacrosse players is an honor. It wasn’t easy getting here, it was a grind. And it has taught me to embrace things such as injuries. My time missing a game and a half and healing from an injury helped me refocus and push toward this long-term goal.
“I’m very grateful to my coaches for always pushing me and believing in my talents,” Forrey added. “I’m also very grateful to have amazing teammates, both past and present, to help me get here.”
“I’m proud of what Max accomplished because I know the work he put in to get where he is,” said senior defender Dennis Norwood, Forrey’s teammate and closest friend. “I’m excited about playing on the same team at Eastern University beginning next season.”
Indian River boys’ lacrosse assistant coach Shane Forrey, Max Forrey’s father, said the road to 183 goals has been bittersweet to watch.
“His progress and achievements are the result of his hard work and dedication,” said Shane Forrey. “His mom, Giovanna, and I are very proud of him.”
Indian River 11, Delmar 2
Seniors Evan Peterson and Blake Brightman each scored three goals to back the outstanding netminding of sophomore Logan Dawson in a Henlopen Conference Southern Division matchup on May 11. Logan made eight saves and improved his season record to 8-2.
Junior Steven Mayfield scored his first varsity goal, while sophomore Jamison Moore notched his first varsity assist.
Indian River 17, Woodbridge 7
The Indians’ 11th win of the season on Saturday, May 13, tied a school record initially set by the 2021 team. Senior Vinnie Onorato matched teammate Forrey’s four goal performance. Seniors Blake Brightman and Evan Peterson and junior Cole Veirs each chipped in with a pair of markers. Senior Harold Toomey and sophomore Jamison Moore each scored their first career goals.
Between the pipes, junior goalkeeper Wyatt Snyder made nine saves and improved his season record to 4-2.