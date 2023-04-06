The Indian River High boys’ lacrosse team won its last three games and improved to 4-1 overall on the season as senior attack Max Forrey continued his outstanding scoring achievements.
An Eastern University commit, Forrey netted 22 goals and seven assists for the week. He has scored 150 career markers and is within three of the school’s second leading career goal scorer William “Cole” Josetti (Class of 2018, 153 career goals). He will have the opportunity to surpass George Martin (Class of 2017, 178 career goals) as the new IRHS career goal scoring leader.
“We have been on a roll,” said IRHS boys’ lacrosse head coach David Spencer. “The best thing about coaching these boys is that they understand we are a very good lacrosse team. When we show up, the team that we’re playing knows that they are going to get a game from us.
“We make adjustments in the right situation and we have stressed the importance of playing the game in a ‘high percentage way,’” Spencer added. “If we do this each game, we know that we have a chance to come out on top. That’s a pretty good feeling, and we’re going to keep riding that.”
Indian River 13, Polytech 7
Forrey and fellow senior Blake Brightman each scored four goals on Monday, April 3 at Polytech. Sophomore goaltender Logan Dawson made four saves and improved to 4-0 on the season. The Indians (4-1 overall, 4-0 conference) built a 5-2 first half lead before pulling away by a 6-2 count in the third quarter.
Indian River 15, Woodbridge 3
Forrey netted four goals and dealt two assists while Brightman added four markers at Henlopen Conference Southern Division rival Woodbridge on Friday, March 31. Senior Vincent Onorato added three goals to help Indian River post build a 12-1 lead by intermission. Goalie Dawson made four saves to seal the triumph.
Indian River 14, Delmar 7
The Indians captured this Henlopen Conference Southern Division battle after Forrey scored seven goals and dealt three assists on Wednesday, March 29. Brightman added four markers for the Green & Gold while goalie Dawson made eight saves.
Caravel 16, Indian River 14
Caravel came from behind in the fourth quarter to win the non-conference matchup on Monday, March 27. Forrey scored seven times and dealt two assists while Brightman added three markers and Onorato scored twice. Junior goalie Wyatt Snyder made eight saves.
“That was a tough loss for us,” said coach Spencer. “We felt like we did everything that we were supposed to do for three great quarters and, unfortunately, let the fourth quarter get away from us. But that’s how the game goes. We’ve got to play a complete lacrosse game in order to find the victory. We made too many mistakes near the end, and it caught up to us.
“Against a good team like Caravel, we have to have the presence of mind to stay strong for all four quarters,” added Spencer. “We’ll learn from this and make sure that it doesn’t happen again. I was really proud of the team and how hard they fought the entire game. This group of kids is going to be fun to watch this year. It’s already fun to coach them and I think that we have the potential to make the state tournament this season if we continue to play hard.”