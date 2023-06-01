The nerves are taut.
Butterflies are flitting in the young men’s stomachs.
Many of the student-athletes in the Indian River High School locker room are wearing thousand-yard stares.
They are moments from heading into their home stadium to take on a Henlopen Conference rival in a crucial boys’ lacrosse battle.
That’s when Indians’ assistant coach Shane Forrey calmly eases the tense silence with his trademark even-tempered approach.
“It’s something I tell our student athletes before every game,” said Forrey. “I tell them, ‘Gentlemen, put on your hat — that’s your helmet. Grab your briefcase — that’s your lacrosse stick… It’s time to clock in and go to work.’”
“And that’s exactly what they do,” Forrey added. “Our program’s success is due to our student-athletes’ willingness to listen and follow instructions. They put in the time and effort, and understand that the journey is as important as the overall outcome.”
Forrey preaches patience, persistence and sound defense as part of a coaching-rich staff. He and colleagues Jim Dietsch, Vinny Colombo, Arian Curcio and Stephen Moore enabled head coach Dave Spencer to earn his first Henlopen Conference Coach of the Year award after the Indians won 11 games to equal a single-season school record.
The Indians also captured the conference’s Southern Division championship en route to their third DIAA playoff appearance in four years of competition.
For an encore, senior Max Forrey — son of Coach Forrey and his wife, Giovanna — became the IRHS career-goal scoring leader, finishing his high school career with 185 markers.
“Max is a player who understands and truly respects the game,” said Coach Forrey. “He is a student of the game. I am very proud of his accomplishments and am anxious to see him play at the next level as an Eastern University commit.”
Max Forrey said he is extremely proud that his father is an assistant with the squad.
“Being a coach on the field and a father off of it is pretty special,” said the younger Forrey, whose sister, freshman Reece Forrey, helped the IR girls’ varsity soccer team reach the DIAA state playoffs this past spring. “While he may not work with me specifically, he does bring a lot of creativity and knowledge to our defense. He’s always willing to risk and try new things during practices and games.
“And he’s a very hard worker, he’s always thinking of new ways to stop different teams’ offenses,” added Max Forrey of his father. “He even uses me as his test-dummy to stop certain plays and situations. His contributions enable us to benefit on the offensive side of the field as well, and to win games. I’m very grateful to have had this ride alongside my father.”
A big part of IR boys’ lacrosse success story
Suffice it to say that Coach Forrey is a big part of the success story that is Indian River High School boys’ lacrosse.
“Coach Forrey understands the game on a defensive level, and he ensures that our players are ready to go with all of our calls,” said head coach Spencer. “His attention to detail ensures that players know where to be on the field and exactly what to do when they get there. His passion for the game is second to none, and I appreciate all of his contributions.
“He is an easy person to coach with, because he knows the game so well, and the players appreciate him,” Spencer added. “Every year, we undertake a challenge to build a top-caliber team. Unfortunately, we don’t have a feeder program, so we work hard to develop the skills of our players.”
An English language-learner instructor at IRHS in Dagsboro, Shane Forrey joined the boys’ lacrosse program as an assistant for the 2017 campaign.
Spencer signed on as head coach in 2018, enabling the coaching staff to quickly turn the tide by instilling a winning culture and attitude.
The 2019 Green & Gold squad compiled an impressive 10-6 mark, competing against Tatnall School in the first round of the DIAA playoffs.
The 2021 team followed the 2020 pandemic-induced play stoppage by setting a new single-season school record, winning 11 games and earning a No. 10 statewide ranking. The Indians finished 11-5 after battling Tower Hill School in the opening round of the DIAA postseason.
Sharing pride and elation
Forrey easily shares the sensations of pride and elation whenever his athletes practice with a purpose and succeed during competition.
“I feel a sense of satisfaction,” said Forrey, who is in charge of devising and coaching the Indians’ defensive scheme. “Coaching is a very big part of who I am. I think most coaches would say the same thing. You have to give without expecting, and hope that the time and energy put in pays off or demonstrates some level of growth.
“And that’s a big part of my coaching philosophy — to be patient but persistent,” Forrey added. “Our athletes are always striving to improve incrementally with each step, or opportunity. I always strive to understand my players’ skills and put them in situations to build their confidence. Most importantly, I always try to keep them working hard but enjoying the game, or the ride, along the way. I also understand that winning is great, but there are lessons in losing. Life has a tendency to throw curveballs — sometimes when they’re least expected. Having our student-athletes understand setbacks and adversity is as meaningful as enjoying the win.”
A background rich in athletic achievement
Coach Forrey can draw from a diverse background of athletic achievement. In 1993, he graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High in Strasburg, Pa., as a three-sport varsity-letter winner in soccer, wrestling and track-and-field. He was being recruited to play college soccer and wrestling, but a season-ending back injury eliminated that possibility.
But Forrey persevered through a considerable physical therapy stint and played lacrosse at Slippery Rock University as part of the National Club Lacrosse Association, currently known as the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association.
He graduated from the Pennsylvania-based university in 1997 with a bachelor’ degree in Spanish and earned his master’s degree in administration/supervision from Loyola University of Maryland in 2009.
Forrey began his lacrosse coaching career at Southern High in Baltimore from 1998 to 2000, winning the citywide league title and advancing to the first round of the Maryland state playoffs in 2000. He also coached at Mount St. Joseph High in Baltimore from 2002 to 2008, guiding the freshman/sophomore squad to the conference title. He coached at the Kelly Post Youth Lacrosse Club in Baltimore from 2008 to 2013.
Forrey also served as a Maryland Wrestling Officials Association arbiter from 2001 to 2015. He officiated at various levels of the sport, as well as many leadership positions held within the organization (MWOA), before moving to Delaware in 2015.
There’s still so much to learn
His accumulation of knowledge of the game of lacrosse has provided Forrey with his most important lesson as a coach.
“I still don’t know everything even after all of these years of coaching, because there’s always learning to be done,” he said. “And the sport has become more inviting, accessible and popular to athletes who have a curiosity to play, despite the fact that it’s an expensive sport to start playing.”
Thankful to many who have impacted his career
Forrey said he is extremely thankful to a number of individuals who have had a profound impact on his success as a coach and teacher.
“First off, my mom, Kerry, and my dad, Jim, always gave us four boys their best,” he said. “Our parents taught us to persevere, believe in ourselves, be kind, make good choices and do things that are meaningful — especially in service to others. And there’s my wife, Giovanna, who loves the sport as much as I do! She doesn’t miss a game, and she’s always by my side.
“Then there were my predecessors who lit the fire within me when I was in high school, such as my wrestling coach, Wayne Packer, and my soccer coach, Angelo Albanese,” Forrey added. “My coaching colleagues at Mount St. Joseph High and here at Indian River High have always inspired me to be at my best to best serve our student-athletes. Of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the many players whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with.”
Forrey said he is also very thankful to the IRHS administration, the school’s athletic director, Todd Fuhrmann, and Spencer, “for the autonomy they’ve given me during the last couple of seasons. I’m also thankful to my colleagues at the high school who inspire me daily,” Forrey noted. “I appreciate the school’s student body, members of the community who are always behind the team, businesses who support our efforts and, most importantly, the parents of our student-athletes who make many sacrifices to give their children the best. Without their support, we could not have as successful a program as we currently do.
“I know I can speak for many coaches and teachers in expressing our gratitude and appreciation for the many opportunities and faith instilled [in us] to create the best possible outcomes/future successes for all students,” Forrey concluded.