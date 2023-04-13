He is humbled by the company into which he has moved.
Max Forrey simply bows his head in reverence to the mere mention of his name in the same breath as Indian River High School goal-scoring standouts and predecessors William “Cole” Josetti and George Martin.
Forrey, an Eastern University commit, netted five goals to help lead his team past powerful Smyrna, 11-6, in a Henlopen Conference triumph on Thursday, April 6.
The quintet of markers also moved Forrey’s 155 career-goals past 2018 graduate Josetti’s 153 career-goals and Forrey into second place in the IR boys’ lacrosse record book. The swift and accurate attackman will begin to take aim at eclipsing 2017 graduate Martin’s school-record 178 career-goals when the Indians resume their season on Monday, April 17, against visiting Henlopen Conference rival Milford.
“It’s pretty special to be at the same level as some of Indian River’s best lacrosse players,” said Forrey, who has netted 35 goals this season in helping his team to a 5-1 overall record. “And although I’m shooting to break the record, my focus isn’t on the record as much as it is in helping my team to win games and to capture the conference’s Southern Division title.
“We have a great group of guys on this team who each fight to the end of every game,” Forrey added. “Coming off our loss against Caravel,” on March 27, “we knew we had to get back to work and prepare for our upcoming opponents, especially Smyrna. We started strong, stayed strong, and finished strong. There was no better way to start spring break than with a win like that.”