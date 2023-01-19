He remained resolute and steadfast.
And his resolve was unbroken.
Former Indian River High School soccer standout Tristen Hood would not be denied.
He overcame injuries and experienced a change of position during his recently-completed freshman men’s soccer season at the College of Mount Saint Vincent (CMSV). The private Catholic school, located in the Bronx borough of New York City, is a Division III member that competes in the Skyline Conference.
“Playing at the college level is definitely a different experience, for the better,” said Hood recently. “The competition is more intense, the coaches utilize” players where they should be, “and you play with teammates from across the country.
“I was able to develop the skills to finish the ball, since my position was changed from left back to striker,” added the 6-foot-5 left footed booter of the transition from defense to offense. “I also was able to develop my mindset and vision on the field.”
Hood (IRHS Class of 2022) was a four-sport participant and a three-year varsity soccer player who helped the Indians win the 2020 DIAA Division II state soccer title. As a senior in the fall of 2021, he became the IRHS football team’s punter and placekicker, in addition to soccer.
Hood’s outstanding kicking ability helped the gridders earn their first DIAA playoff berth in a decade. The four-sport athlete also performed for the boys’ basketball and lacrosse squads last year during the 2021-2022 winter and spring seasons, respectively.
As his first college season evolved, several injuries caused him to miss three games. But those setbacks failed to affect his resolve and desire to make a successful transition to collegiate soccer.
Hood made significant improvements to his game throughout the season.
“One of my biggest accomplishments was being able to see my progress and the way I played on the field,” said Hood, whose younger brother Logen is a sophomore soccer player at Indian River High School this school year. “As a team, we made the playoffs for just the second season” in the school’s history.
Hood saw action in the Dolphins’ last five games. He played defense in his first collegiate match on Oct. 5 at Saint Joe’s University of Brooklyn, New York, in a 4-1 triumph. He remained on the backline 10 days later in a 2-0 triumph against St. Joseph’s of Long Island.
He made his debut as a striker in a 2-2 tie against Sarah Lawrence College on Oct. 19, and remained on the attack in a 5-0 whitewashing of State University of New York (SUNY) Maritime. He also played as a forward in the team’s 2-1 playoff loss at Merchant Marine Academy on Oct. 30. The Dolphins finished the 2022 season with an overall won-lost-tied mark of 7-6-3 (5-3-3 in conference play).
Hood happily explained that he immediately created a strong relationship with his college coaching staff.
“They check up on me and see how I’m doing in soccer, in life, in school and for everything else,” he said. “I also got the chance to coach youngsters” and earn some money.
“Tristen showed tremendous growth during the season, both as a young man and as a player,” said CMSV men’s soccer head coach Tommy Mattera. “We spoke constantly. Tristen was fully committed to one sport, so at the beginning there was a bit of a learning curve for him. He kept working and was patient with his playing time. He never complained, he just asked questions about how he could improve.
“The decision was taken to change his position when we noticed in training that he was always a goal threat in small-sided exercises — particularly when there was a broken play in the box,” added Mattera. “So we felt he could be used more effectively as a target forward to play off of, and be someone who could affect the other team’s defenses. This proved to be the right choice, as both Tristen and the team began to flourish toward the end of the season.”
An appreciation for college athletics
As his freshman season unfolded, Hood said, he realized the difference between high school and college athletics.
“Those are two different styles,” he said. “College preseason soccer consisted of two daily practices and steady conditioning every day. We also had 6 a.m. practices every morning throughout the regular season. This level of the game also allows for individual success, because the coaches will pick you apart and enable you to realize what your strengths and weaknesses are.
“Another difference is that in college, you get to choose” the goals as an athlete “and what they will bring to the table” to benefit the team, he added. “And they help you improve your time management, since your classes will be scattered.”
Mattera said he believes the bell curve for Hood is just beginning.
“Now that he has fully focused on soccer, he will start to feel more comfortable in situations that would have normally caused him stress,” said Mattera. “The game will begin to slow down for him as he develops technically, and this will allow him to be more effective for the team both in the run of play and in front” of the opponent’s goal.
“Tristen certainly showed signs he could be a leader down the road,” the coach added. “He has a very good work ethic, holds himself and his teammates accountable; and is a big presence to go along with his large stature. I have no doubt he will be a captain in the future. I can anticipate Tristen having a greater on-field impact for the team next year. He is a joy to work with, and I am proud of the young man that he is becoming.”