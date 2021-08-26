Several graduated Indian River High School student-athletes have taken their talents on to the next level and are getting ready for their respective collegiate seasons in the fall of 2021.
Women’s soccer
Recent IR grads Sia Diakos and Izzy Binko will be on the pitch this coming season, for Wilmington University and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, respectively.
Diakos is a 5-2 freshman playing for the Wildcats of Wilmington University. She will sport the number 21 and will play the forward position.
Binko is a 5-3 freshman for the Retrievers. She will don the No. 5 jersey and will be patrolling the midfield/back positions.
Both helped to lead the Indians to the Henlopen Athletic Conference girls’ soccer championship last spring, as well as a run deep into the DIAA Division II state playoffs.
Field hockey
Salisbury University sophomore Kayler Townsend is back for the Seagulls as a forward for the field hockey team. The 5-5 forward will get her first full season for the Maroon & Gold after having the 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19.
Baseball
Cole Hitch is a redshirt sophomore for the Davis & Elkins College baseball team. He is a 5-9 catcher and designated hitter for the Senators.
Last season, in the spring of 2021, Hitch batted .313, with a double, home run, 12 RBIs and 15 runs scored while starting in 27 of the team’s 30 games. He appeared in all 30 games for the season. Hitch was second on the team, with six multi-hit games, and batted .400 with runners in scoring position (.321 with two outs). He also had 106 putouts on defense.
His efforts in the classroom were even more impressive, as he was named to the MEC Commissioner’s Honor Roll with a GPA that fell in the 3.25-3.69 range.
J.J. Killen appeared in 13 games last year for the Wilmington University baseball team, for which he batted .419 with two home runs, 15 RBIs and 15 runs scored, in what was considered his official freshman season. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 after just six games.
The sports management major was named the CACC Rookie of the Week for April 19 for his efforts.
For his career, Killen has appeared in 19 games with a .400 average collecting 22 hits in his 55 at-bats. He has scored 19 runs with four doubles, three home runs and 18 RBIs. He also has stolen four bases.
Men’s lacrosse
IR grads Zach Schultz and R.J. Rybicki helped the Chestnut Hill College men’s lacrosse team to the 2021 CACC Conference Championship following a season that saw them go 10-2 overall. The Griffins defeated No. 5 Dominican College in the semifinals (25-4) and then took out No. 2 Wilmington University (17-9) to claim the title.
Schultz, a criminal justice major at the college, plays the face-off and midfield spots. He scored one goal in five games during the 2021 season. For his career, the rising junior has a goal and an assist on his ledger, with nine ground balls and one forced turnover.
Rybicki is also a criminal justice major at CHC, and he plays along the back defense for the Griffins. He appeared in four games during his 2021 freshman season and scored one goal on his only shot in the CACC semifinal playoff game.