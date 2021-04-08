Several graduates of Indian River High School are finally getting back out onto their respective fields now that many colleges and universities have restarted their athletic programs. We take a look at some of the former Indians here to see where they are now.
Kayler Townsend
Townsend is a freshman at Salisbury University where she is playing for the Seagulls’ women’s field hockey team. SU is playing an abbreviated Spring season having not competed this past fall. They kicked off their five-game slate on Saturday, March 27, with a 2-1 win over St. Mary’s (Md.) College. In the game, Townsend had an assist on one of the goals.
She is joined on the Seagulls’ roster by Millsboro resident Julia Hollenbeck, a freshman who was a graduate of Sussex Tech. Fellow Henlopen Athletic Conference alums include Julie Snow (So./Smyrna), Maci Long (So./Cape Henlopen), and Elle Wood (Fr./Lake Forest).
Kealey Allison
Allison is a junior at McDaniel College, and is one of the leading scorers for the Green Terror’s women’s lacrosse team. She scored seven goals in their most recent game on Wednesday, March 31, which was an 18-14 win over Centennial Athletic Conference rival Dickinson College.
For her three-year career thus far, Allison has scored 67 goals to go along with five assists in 23 games played. The McDaniel midfielder is well on her way to eclipsing the 100-goal mark for her career, and likely would have already accomplished the feat had the 2020 season not been cut short after just four games due to COVID-19.
Abby O’Shields
O’Shields is a pitcher for the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats sporting a 1-2 record through the team’s first four games. The team is currently 1-3 overall with O’Shields picking up the 9-0 shutout no-hitter over Glenville State (W.V.). The sophomore tossed all five innings and struck out five batters.
The left-handed hurler is sporting a 1.71 ERA in the circle starting two games while appearing in three. She has tossed 16.1 innings so far, and recorded 11 strikeouts. She leads the team in complete games with two. Opponents are batting just .175 against her as she’s allowed just 10 hits and four earned runs to this point.
Morgan Bomhardt
Bomhardt is off to a strong start to her freshman season at Roanoke College in Virginia. The right-hander has appeared in three games (starting two), and has a 2-0 record. She tossed four shutout innings in an 11-0 win over Southern Virginia on Friday, March 26, and followed that up with five innings of one-hit ball in a 5-2 win over Shenandoah on Monday, March 29.
Bomhardt has covered 11.1 innings total in her three appearances allowing just nine hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts for a 1.24 ERA. The Maroons are currently 8-2 on the season.
Braydee Whitman
Whitman is a sophomore infielder for the Goldey-Beacom Lightning softball team that is off to a 2-2 start to their 2021 season following a sweep of Chestnut Hill College in a doubleheader on Monday, March 29.
The right-handed hitter is second on the team with a .500 batting average that includes a double, triple, two runs scored, and six RBI. She is coming off a shortened 2020 season that saw her lead the team with a .462 batting average with two doubles and a home run.
Mackenzie Gorey
Gorey is a sophomore defenseman for the Wesley College women’s soccer team, which has started the season 3-2. The Wolverines are playing an abbreviated schedule here in the Spring after their normal Fall season was postponed due to COVID-19.
She has played in two of her team’s games, while starting in one. Gorey’s teammates include fellow HAC alums such as Parthenamary Fekry (Fr./Smyrna), Alexa McCracken (Fr./Lake Forest), and Sabrina Nosher (Fr./Sussex Tech).
Sami Mumford
Mumford is a senior outfielder for the Salisbury Seagulls women’s softball team. She is batting just .171 through 15 games with eight runs scored, two RBI, and three stolen bases. SU is currently 12-4 on the season having won 10 straight games.
JJ Killen
Killen is a freshman first baseman/pitcher for the Wilmington University baseball team this season where the team is off to a 3-0 start to the season. Killen has played in two of the team’s games and is batting .250 on 2-of-8 at-bats with a RBI and two runs scored.
Killen is teammates with fellow HAC graduates that includes Matt Warrington (Fr./Sussex Tech) and Quentin Ivy (Jr./Caesar Rodney).
Jacob Anderson
Anderson is a first-year player for the Delaware Tech baseball team where he will see time in the outfield. He has played in nine games so far this season and is batting .227 at the plate, scoring six runs to go with one RBI.
Colby Hook
Hook is a freshman member of the Eckerd College men’s golf team located in St. Petersburg, Fla. He was an All-Conference performer for three seasons for the Indians, while also being named the team’s MVP. He is majoring in Business.
Arturo Mora Salas
Mora Salas is a senior on the Wesley College men’s soccer team playing as a defenseman for the Wolverines. They have gotten off to a 2-2 start to the season picking up wins over Marymount (Va.), 7-1, and Gwynedd Mercy, 2-1, in overtime.
If you know of an Indian River High School graduate — or any other local resident — that is currently playing at the collegiate level, please email jason.feather@coastalpoint.com so that they can be featured here in the future.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The stats and records for those mentioned in this article were as of Wednesday, March 31.