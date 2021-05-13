A hospital worker told me just yesterday that people retire here, and when and if they have an emergency, some have not yet met their neighbors, nor have friends or family to assist them. But if they played pickleball, they would have an army of concerned acquaintances to assist them. In fact, if I have a serious misadventure, I want to be with my pickleball crowd, because I know the following most likely will happen.
Retired athletic director Steve Melofchik will immediately take command of the entire area and bark out instructions to clear the way for responders. Army veteran Ken Smith will immediately call 911 and stay on the line with them. Bob Cook will take his bicycle to an outlying point where he can lead 911 responders to my location. Rocky Tinebra will simply shove any automobiles out of the way of the rescue vehicle.
Mike Smith and Bob Zimmer won’t say, “Stay with me,” but will tell me the latest jokes, leaving me laughing so hard I can’t possibly fade away. I guess you could say I would be “dying to hear the next one.” Believe me, you want to be surrounded by pickleballers if and when that event befalls you.
During COVID, pickleball has been a healthy and beneficial recreational outlet for our many new homeowners who moved from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. No doubt, if it had not been for pickleball, they would have been more isolated.
Most homeowners who retired here academically knew they needed exercise to combat the destructive forces of aging. When they finished unpacking, they observed a large group wandering around their community courts every morning, laughing as they played some type of court game. The new resident walked over to the fence and watched, and someone said, “Hey, do you play pickleball? No? Well then come over and we will show you the game.”
It is these passionate captains in every neighborhood who I applaud, who make pickleball happen each and every day. The next time you walk to your courts, be sure to thank them!
The first thing I want to point out this week is the 30-person social pickleball event between two teams of the Coastal Community Pickleball League (CCPL). I attended as ball boy and can attest an enjoyable time was had by all. I want to thank the members of Fairway Village who joined Steve Costa at Coastal Club community — the latest to join CCPL, the 18th I believe.
Coastal Club is a very attractive property with great amenities, and they are fortunate to have such energetic captains. As a result, a pickleball program is just now beginning to emerge — but no Golden Pickles for them just yet. I’m hoping those Coastal Club captains submit a copy of this week’s article to their management team, who just might be reading from last decade’s playbook.
Here is a news flash to some of our local marketing experts: Pickleball is not a fad. “Wooly Bully” and “I Can’t Help Myself” led the music charts the year it was introduced. “The Sound of Music” was the top-grossing film. President Johnson was beefing up America’s involvement in the Vietnam War — a war that many current-day pickleballers attended.
I married my baroness that year, 1965. In fact, pickleball is probably twice the age of these marketing titans... and I doubt if they each think they are a fad!
My column this week, “Forest Landing to the Estuary,” is not a war novel. Forest Landing is a top-notch community by Natelli, located along the Delaware coastline, where pickleball has only been played for four years. I spoke with Jeff Bagaglio, who came to pickleball via racquetball and still plays both.
Jeff was very complimentary about Nancy Feeley, Trice Guella, Doug Maier and Rick Sabin, who are leaders there and have put countless hours into teaching new home owners and scheduling play. Although closed to the general public, there are 40-plus regular homeowners playing pickleball every week on their four pickleball courts, with lines painted over their tennis courts.
Apparently, there is discussion about enlarging their pickleball footprint. What I most like, and what my dermatologist would like, are the lights at their courts. As an aside, the last tennis match I played was at Forest Landing, and my opponent seemed so far away on such a large court, I considered calling him on my iPhone to announce the score.
The Estuary, like Forest Landing, is also a participating member of the Coastal Community Pickleball League. Wow — they have six lighted courts where their homeowners and their guests can get relief from the longterm damage of prolonged direct sunlight. Besides two attractive dedicated pickleball courts, they had lines for four more courts painted over their tennis courts.
The pickleball captain there, Randy Gerard, told me that they typically use four courts and 20 homeowners play there on most days of the week. “Wooly Bully,” they plan to have an internal community pickleball tournament this year to fuel even more owner interest. Randy explained their community is already half-sold, with four builders — NV Homes, Ryan Homes, Beazer and Dan Ryan Homes — building the remaining half.
The Estuary did not have to be pushed yelling and screaming into pickleball, nor did they take advice from overpaid marketing experts telling them pickleball was a fad. Developers Mike Daniels, Ross Byington and John Galiani have been proactive in bringing pickleball to the Estuary.
“Cool, out of sight, gimme some skin,” I happily award them three Golden Pickles for providing superlative pickleball amenities, along with Randy’s community pickleball program. That’s a “groovy” place you got over there, man.
My next column will be about healthy pickles, followed the week after by a column about my journey from the mill (Millville) to the forest (Forest Landing), with a cameo role by Maximilien François Marie Isidore de Robespierre, who, I understand, had a vicious chop forehand.