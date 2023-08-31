The work gets harder. The opponents become tougher.
That is the realm of Delaware high school football.
But the fact remains that the Indian River High School football program has turned a corner.
Head coach Phil Townsend’s fledgling team has transitioned from a struggling squad to one that has earned DIAA Class 1A playoff berths in each of the last two seasons.
That success has attracted an increasing number of student athletes to the program.
“Our returning players are extremely talented, and they’re eager to get better each day,” said Townsend, who welcomed 59 players to preseason training camp in Dagsboro. “They’re putting in a ton of work, and they’re picking up where they left off from last season. They’re excited and willing to work hard each day, which makes me feel good about the approaching season. I believe if we stay healthy, this could be a very exciting season for the team.
“I anticipate that our team will fight for a Class 1A, District 2 regular season title and earn a DIAA playoff spot,” he added. “Our guys are excited and ready to get the season started.”
The 2022 squad went 5-2 in Class 1A, District 2 and 5-6 overall while playing a challenging non-district slate. The lettermen include nine all district honorees and one all-state selection. Returnees feature First Team All-Conference and Second Team DIFCA All Class linebacker and stalwart offensive lineman Collin King, Second Team All-District center and standout defensive tackle Austin Grise, two-way lineman and Second Team All-Conference kicker/punter Axel Olguin-Hernandez, running back and linebacker Alex Butts, wide receiver and Second Team All-District linebacker Nick Butts, Second Team All-District tight end and standout defensive lineman Bryce Johnson, wide receiver and defensive back Tyz’Juan Juardo, wide receiver and defensive back Bobby Ribinsky, Third Team All District wide receiver Rashad Hopkins, and tight end and defensive lineman Luke Pietschmann.
Junior returnees include running back and Third Team All-Conference defensive back Jayvion Chandler and wide receiver Kyree Knight, and sophomores Dylan Grise at quarterback and defensive back and defensive back and Third Team All-Conference wide receiver Darnell Stokes. Third Team All-Conference junior offensive guard Luke Hitchens sustained an injury during the spring sports season that will keep him out of the lineup.
Grise finished the 2022 season with 578 passing yards and seven TD tosses, while Johnson paced the team with three TD grabs. Running Back Chandler rushed for five TD’s, while Stokes and Hopkins each contributed key catches. Defensively, King led the Indians with 65 tackles.
A promising sophomore class could help the Indians make considerable strides as the season unfolds. This collection of talent includes running back and linebacker Adler Calhoun, wide receiver and defensive back Weston Werner, tight end and defensive end Alex Behornar, running back and defensive backs Torrin Dickens, Luis Hicks and Davon Handy, wide receiver and defensive back Michael Peranteau, and two-way linemen Kyle Truitt, Mason Schaffer, Zaki Drummond and Jacob Killen.
Townsend has added assistant coach Justin Hoban to his staff. Returning coaches are offensive coordinator Joe Donnelly, offensive and defensive line coach David Grise, interior line coach Bob Hahn, wide receiver and defensive backs coach Joe Venezia, John Cordeaux, Sr. and Jr., Michael Franchino, Zach Hill, Perry Townsend and Chris White.
The Indians remain in Class 1A, District 2 along with Brandywine, Conrad, Early College HS @ DSU, First State Military Academy, Polytech, Seaford, and St. Andrew’s. Area rival Laurel has moved up to Class 2A after winning two straight state titles as an ultra-dominant 1A program, as have the Odessa Ducks.
Indian River opens its 2023 season at Class 1A, District 1 A.I. DuPont in Wilmington on Saturday, Sept. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. IR also plays at Class 1A, District 1 St. Elizabeth on Friday, Sept. 15 with a 7 p.m. opening kick. The Green & Gold will host archrival Polytech beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 in their home opener.
“We hope to see the entire community at our first home game against Polytech,” said Townsend. “That will be an important Class 1A game for us.”