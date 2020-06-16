The Delaware Youth Soccer Association (DYSA) will be hosting two food drives for the Delaware Food Bank this month. The events will take place June 20 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the 76's Field House in Wilmington and June 27 at the River Soccer Club near Frankford.
Items needed include: canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned meat, beans, rice, pasta, cereal, soups and more. Donors can bring their items, drive up and a volunteer will unload the vehicle, or they can make a donation to the Food Bank of Delaware.
For more information, email treed@dysa.org or call (302) 384-0841.