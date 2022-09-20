Race Directors Rick Hundley and Ernie Felici of Focus Multisports — known for the Coastal Delaware Running Festival, Bethany Beach First Responders Sports Weekend, Justin’s Beach House 5K, Bethany Beach July 4th Holiday Firecracker Run, Bethany-Fenwick Thanksgiving Turkey Trot, the Coastal Resorts Golf Classic, and other entrepreneurial ventures — recently made a $33,765.00 donation on behalf of participants and sponsors of the JBH 5K Run/Walk to Justin’s Beach House after a successful Memorial Day weekend run/walk.
They had also previously donated an additional $2,000 from the 8th Annual Surfin’ Snowman Run/Walk.
“Focus MultiSports is an ongoing supporter of Justin’s Beach House, and we thank them for their generosity!” said Kathy Green, executive director of Justin’s Beach House. “Opened in 2010, Justin’s Beach House has welcomed more than 250 guests who are struggling with cancer, and their families, for a stay in beautiful Bethany Beach. Justin’s Beach House has a wonderful group of volunteers, and we thank all of our volunteers for their time and dedication to the House.”
For more information about Justin’s Beach House please visit us at justinjennings.org.
“We were proud of these events in particular because of the family-friendly aspect for both local residents and the nationwide participants who ran or walked Memorial Day weekend. By the donations received and the positive feedback, I think we accomplished that goal.” said Hundley.
“At Focus Multisports, Rick Hundley and I, along with our team of volunteers and enthusiastic participants, and through the generosity of our sponsors, make our community better through philanthropy and have fun while doing it with over approximately $585,000 in donations to date,” said Felici. “Our alliances strengthen local organizations and provide residents and businesses with a platform to give back — and we were thrilled to honor the work of the Justin W. Jennings Foundation and Justin’s Beach House.”
Register now for the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot Family Run/Walk on Nov. 24 at BethanyTurkeyTrot.com and the next Surfin’ Snowman Run/Walk on Feb. 11, 2023, at surfinsnowman.com.