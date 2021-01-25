On behalf of its participants, volunteers and sponsors, Focus Multisports, recently presented the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company with a $2,000 check to be used toward the possible purchase of additional COVID-19 decontamination equipment.
Additional donations were made to supporting local high-school sports organizations, such as Indian River High School’s Tribe lacrosse team and Indian River High School cross-country team.
“We at Focus Multisports believe in the power of philanthropy and make it our business to stage events to benefit local non-profits. We appreciate the public’s support in surpassing our goals and expectations in this race. I think we have launched a new tradition” said Race Director Rick Hundley.
“The events we produce at Focus Multisports are meant to be fun, and that is part of our brand, but our primary focus is staging a high-quality event in support of charities,” said Race Director Ernie Felici.
The next Focus Multisports event is the Surfin’ Snowman Love 5K Run/Walk, presented by Miken Builders, a twilight run/walk planned for Saturday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. at Delaware Seashore State Parks at Indian River Inlet. Register now for the limited-participant live run/walk or participate virtually, at surfinsnowman.com.
Focus Multisports also announced the Bank of Ocean City Quiet Resorts Golf Classic at Plantation Lakes, Millsboro, on Friday, April 30, ,benefiting local charitable organizations. Visit QuietResortsGolf.com to register, volunteer or sponsor.