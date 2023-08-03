There was no offense intended by the coach.
And none taken by his valuable student-athlete.
Sussex Academy junior midfielder Taylor Flaherty knew why her head coach, R.J. Dina, was constructively criticizing her maneuvers during a preseason practice session last March.
“Coach Dina has had a profound impact on my soccer success because he pushes me past my limits on the field,” said Flaherty, a resident of Ocean View who earned the 2023 Henlopen Athletic Conference (HAC) girls’ soccer Player of the Year award. “He never gave up on me, no matter what the situation was. He always gives me advice and is honest with me. Without having him as a mentor and a coach, I would not be the player that I am today.”
Using Dina’s input and feeding off her teammates’ enthusiasm, Flaherty exploded for 18 goals and 10 assists this past season. She was rated as the eighth-best player in the entire state of Delaware, while earning First Team All-State and HAC honors.
Taylor led the Seahawks of Georgetown to the school’s first HAC Southern Division regular-season championship.
The Seahawks staked their claim to the crown when Flaherty converted a pass from sophomore Sienna Serpico and hit the back of the net for the game’s only goal, three minutes into overtime in their 1-0 victory over Delmar on May 16.
The triumph created a three-way tie for the division crown after Delmar defeated Indian River 1-0 in double overtime on April 6, and the Seahawks were blanked by the Indians, 2-0 on May 4.
The tiebreaker was determined by SA’s victory over common opponent Caesar Rodney, who had outlasted both Indian River and Delmar in direct competition.
After losing the conference playoff title to Polytech on May 18, the Seahawks defeated Concord 3-0 in the opening round of the DIAA playoffs on May 20.
Flaherty led the way, scoring just 12 minutes into the contest. Early in the second half, she set up a pair of goals by junior Catherine Brown in the 41st and 43rd minutes to seal the verdict.
The Seahawks’ 2023 season ended with a 5-1 loss to eventual state champion Archmere on May 25 in a quarterfinal match.
Thanks to outstanding team play that included impressive two-way midfield contributions from Flaherty, Sussex Academy finished with an overall record of 13-5-0. They scored 61 goals while allowing only 15 markers prior to the Archmere playoff game, and registered eight shutouts.
Flaherty’s talent and leadership ability played a key role in the Seahawks’ success. “I held myself to a standard of giving 110 percent in every game and practice,” said Taylor. “I strived to help my teammates gain confidence, and I helped to control the field on both offense and defense.”
“Taylor was this team’s engine on top,” said Dina. “She generated a ton of chances going to goal for this team with her physical and technical abilities. She is a pure striker who can go right at defenders one on one and finish any chance that she gets.”
Answering the challenge
Flaherty is another in a long line of soccer talents to emerge from Frankford-based River Soccer Club. It is where she first fell in love with the sport while learning what it would take to improve her game.
“I’ve learned how to move forward after every mistake, to never settle for what I consider to be good enough, and to always play for something bigger than just myself,” said the right-foot-dominant Flaherty, who is also a member of the Seahawks’ girls’ volleyball team during the fall season. “I also use my trust in my ability, and use the support around me that includes my family, friends, teammates and coaches. I strive to build consistency and routine, and always trust in my teammates, while being patient.”
Flaherty and her SA teammates faced a major challenge after missing the DIAA playoffs during her sophomore campaign in 2022.
“We changed the culture for our team, to instill the desire to work harder in each practice and game,” she noted. “That enabled us to be more successful, and to help our program grow.
“This is the most exciting thing about playing soccer,” Flaherty added. “To see my teammates and me improve each day we play together is extremely fulfilling, as are scoring goals, winning games and being surrounded by my best friends.”
Dina said he expects Flaherty’s productivity to increase in 2024, thanks to her experience and her teammates’ continued development.
“Her work ethic and abilities make those around her better,” he said. “She accounted for more than half of our goal production, and we expect the same from her moving forward.”
As Flaherty prepares for her senior year at Sussex Academy, she remains undecided about to which college she will commit.
“I intend to continue playing soccer at the collegiate level as I continue my academic career,” she concluded.