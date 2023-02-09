He definitely gets a kick out of seeing his student-athletes celebrate a victory.
“There is a feeling of accomplishment,” said Jamaal Bivens, the new head coach for Indian River High School’s Unified basketball team. “That feeling is for me as a coach, as well as the athletes. There was a goal, and we accomplished it.”
Bivens and his assistant, Lori Ann Sentman, have taken the helm from Sam O’Shields, who led the Indians to a 5-3 won-lost mark and the semifinal round of the DIAA state playoffs a year ago.
Bivens and Sentman, who have helped coach previous IR Unified hoops teams, are being assisted by Tana Naftzinger, Norm Cochoran and Allison Wright in supporting roles.
The Unified squad has compiled an impressive 4-1 won-lost record through games as of Feb. 7.
Unified basketball is part of a strong partnership between the DIAA and Special Olympics Delaware (SODE). Students participate on teams that play basketball, flag football and track-and-field.
Special Olympics student-athletes are paired with their “buddies” who practice together and see game action on the hardwood.
An Indian River High School alum
Bivens, who also serves as a community liaison for the school, graduated from IRHS in 1999.
The coaching philosophy that has guided coach Bivens is a familiar one.
“There is no ‘I’ in ‘team,’” he pointed out. But there is an ‘I’ in the word ‘win.’ If I do my part, we all win.”
Bivens brings a multitude of experience to his new position. He was the head boys’ basketball coach at Sussex Central High School from 2008-2009 through 2011-2012. He also has coached at Millsboro Middle School from 2012-2013 through 2013-2014, and with Seaford Parks & Recreation for a decade.
The most useful lesson he has learned, he said, is to enable his athletes to be adaptable.
“All teams have their own makeup,” he noted. “Everyone has their role, but their function may change from year to year.”
He gives ample credit to his high school basketball coach, Pat Kelly, at IRHS from 1995-1996 through 1998-1999, for having a profound effect on his career.
“Coach Kelly was hard on all of his athletes,” said Bivens. “But he truly cared for all of them. The same respect was given and demanded mutually.”
“In addition to that respect, I also like to send a powerful message to each of our athletes,” he added. “And that is, ‘If we all do a little, then nobody has to do a lot.’”