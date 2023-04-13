An emotive celebration begins.
It may be for a goal, or for putting the exclamation point on an important victory.
The Indian River High School boys’ or girls’ soccer team breaks into their celebration, and a joyful shiver of happiness and accomplishment travels up the head coach’s spine.
“The team celebration is one the best moments you can have in soccer,” said Brandt Mais, the first-year IRHS soccer head coach. “Goals and victories can be hard to come by, so when you score or win, it’s really special. When players collectively share that moment together as a team, it feels so rewarding.”
A perfect example occurred Sept. 27, when University of South Carolina commit Jordan Illian won a highly competitive match at Caesar Rodney High in Camden with an impossible goal on a 30-yard missile that curved inside the far post. Videotape of the marker was sent by Delmarva Sports Network, which was broadcasting the soccer match, to ESPN, which aired the clip as one of its Top 10 Plays of the Day.
“I probably watched that clip a hundred times, and the goal itself is world-class,” said Mais. “But for me, the best part of that clip is watching all of our team members rushing onto the field in celebration. Even members of our junior-varsity team stormed the field from the stands, which you’re probably not supposed to do. The energy was so electric in excitement, you could really feel and see it from that video clip. The fact that the entire nation saw it, too, made it even more special.”
Stepping into the limelight and continuing the success
Mais stepped up into the limelight when he was named the new boys’ and girls’ soccer head coach at Indian River High School following the 2021-2022 school year. He succeeded his mentor, Steve Kilby, longtime head coach who recorded more than 440 boys’ and girls’ victories at the school in Dagsboro since 2005.
Mais, a 37-year-old IRHS alum (Class of 2003), had provided the wind beneath Kilby’s wings as his lead assistant coach since 2008. Mais had helped Kilby and their student-athletes capture three boys’ soccer DIAA state championships in the last nine seasons.
For an encore, Mais earned the 2022 Henlopen Conference Coach of the Year award, as well as the 2022 DIAA Small School Coach of the Year citation during his first year as bench boss.
He led a talented Indians’ side to a 13-2-2 won-lost-tied mark, earning the Southern Division and conference titles en route to reaching the DIAA state quarterfinals.
His student-athletes also set a new school record by posting eight consecutive shutouts, leading to that wonderful feeling of ecstasy whenever his players excel and celebrate.
“When our players perform well and execute their objectives, it’s rewarding for everyone,” said Mais. “We try not to focus too much on results, but more on our process and performance. When everything is clicking just right, there is a certain vibe and feeling with all the players throughout our team. That feeling is contagious and pretty special. When the players focus on the process, then performances and results will follow. The moment when it all falls into place is the best.”
Mais enables his players to succeed by implementing one of the most useful lessons that he’s learned as a coach.
“Less can be more,” he said. “Taking complex information, like tactics, technique or psychology and simplifying it to be easy for players to digest is the art of great coaching and teaching.
“On Saturday morning at River Soccer Club’s recreational program, I coach the 3-to-5-year-old program, with between 60 and 80 players per session,” added Mais. “In order to keep the kids engaged and organized, my communication must be clear, concise and precise. Since coaching in the rec program, I have found that my communication skills greatly improved with the high school players. As a result, I’m better able to get my coaching points across to the team.”
Celebrating a lengthy soccer coaching career
Born in Columbia, S.C., Brandt Mais was raised in Fenwick Island by his parents, Rebecca and Richard Mais. The family also includes his younger brother, Peter Mais, who has served as a women’s soccer assistant and then head coach at Limestone College (Gaffney, S.C.) and Barton College (Wilson, N.C.), respectively.
Brandt Mais graduated from IRHS in 2004 after earning First- and Third-Team All-State honors on defense in 2003 and 2002, respectively.
“I feel privileged and lucky to be able to coach at the program that I grew up playing for and where I have had so many great memories,” he said. “My goal as coach is to help other players have similar experiences and build lifelong memories.”
At Flagler College, Mais earned his bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and was a standout NCAA Division II defender from 2004-2008.
“Flagler College provided me with another great soccer experience,” he recalled. “The level of play was significantly higher and challenging than in high school. My college team was full of international players that came from very diverse backgrounds, which exposed me to all sorts of different types of soccer ideas and cultural experiences.”
Mais also earned his master’s degree in secondary education in 2011 at Wilmington University.
Since 2000, coach Mais has overseen the River Soccer Club’s camp and recreational teams initiative. The club’s technical director since 2017, he previously served as RSC’s travel team head coach from 2008 to 2022. Mais also was an educational instructor for U.S. Soccer from 2019 to 2022. He holds a U.S. Soccer B license and one for U.S. Soccer Grassroots coaching instructor.
He subscribes to a coaching philosophy whose goal is to develop players as people first.
“Great people make great soccer players,” he noted. “As a coach, it’s essential to develop the person first, by instilling good values, like respect, work ethic, growth mindset and the ability to work collectively. These values will help our players be successful beyond the soccer field, which is most important, but also will help the player and team in the short term.
“Also, as a coach, it’s my responsibility to help the players fall in love with the game,” Mais added. “The more the player enjoys the game, the more invested they will be. If the player is truly passionate about the game and is a great person, their full potential will be realized. Over the years, this formula is what separates the good players from the best players.”
With a long and illustrious playing and coaching career, Mais credits several key people who have had a profound impact on him as a mentor and a teacher.
“I have been very fortunate to have so many great mentors and role models in my life to shape my coaching career,” he said. “The River Soccer Club community has a ton of great coaches who share ideas, who debate, and who support each other. For me personally, there are two that really stand out.
“First and foremost, Howard Gerken has had a massive influence on my coaching,” Mais explained. “Howard is largely responsible for founding RSC, where I began my soccer career. He has enabled thousands of players in our community to play soccer at various levels. Virtually every single player at Indian River has played in the system. Howard was also my high school coach when I was a player. I learned so much from him about managing a team by emphasizing values and character.”
Mais also credits Kilby with playing a critical role in his development as a coach.
“I was lucky enough to coach next to him for 13 years as an assistant. I learned so much from him, including progressive training methods, tactics, and — most importantly — how to build rapport with the players. A strong relationship between the players and coach creates trust and player buy-in to your ideas. Coach Kilby was the master at building rapport with his players, and it showed. Players always played hard for him, and the results at Indian River over years are proof of that.
“I learned so much from these coaches who provided me with the opportunities to grow as a coach,” he added. “I am very grateful to have had such people as my mentors.”
Mais insists that his favorite message he shares with players emphasizes the importance of being a student.
“I emphasize that academics always come first,” said Mais, who teaches social studies at Indian River High School. “Our soccer program’s mission is to develop our athletes holistically, as a whole person. High school sports provide a unique opportunity to develop players in the classroom, socially and on the field. As a coach and teacher, you really have a lot of influence on your players and are able to help them develop and grow to reach their full potential as a person.
“It’s important to put sports into perspective and understand the ultimate goal is preparing our players for the real world. The balance of academics and sports is a great lesson in responsibility and time management preparing them for the future.”