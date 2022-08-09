The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary will host its 4th Annual First Responders Golf Scramble at the Salt Pond Golf Course, located at 400 Bethany Loop, Bethany Beach, on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. on the day of the event, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $90 for 18 holes or $45 for nine holes, with Salt Pond Golf Club members paying $60 to participate. Those joining the event for lunch only pay $15. To reserve a spot, by Sept. 3 send a check made payable to BBVFCA, 54 Fairway Village, Ocean View, DE 19970. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, and non-golfers can make a donation. For more information, contact Maureen Eisenhart at irishmom08@gmail.com.
The auxiliary, through various fundraising activities, provides financial support to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, allowing them to purchase needed equipment and lifesaving apparatus as needed.