The Indian River High School fall sports season was to get underway on Monday, Aug. 3, but like with many things since March, it has been delayed.
The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) had held its regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting in late July, hoping to provide some insight on the sports seasons for the 2020-2021 school year with regards to the COVID-19 global pandemic. However, the board tabled the decision until their meeting on Aug. 13.
IR fall sports coaches had been hoping that there would be some more clarity to the start of their seasons from that July meeting, but know that they will start only when given the “go ahead” from the state’s sports governing body.
“It has been difficult to prepare for the potential upcoming season with the current restrictions in place and the uncertainties that lie ahead, but we are preparing as best as we can and remain optimistic,” said IR head football coach Phillip Townsend.
The DIAA board had a very lengthy discussion on the fall sports season start date as well as options for all sports during the upcoming school year. There were many ideas considered, including leaving the sports in their current seasons, switching the fall and spring sports seasons, or delaying all sports and have condensed seasons. The board had listened to a proposal from the Delaware Association on Athletic Directors outlining those options.
In making a final plan, the DIAA will continue utilize guidance from the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and Gov. John Carney’s executive order as well as recommendations from the DIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. It will also continue to work with member school administrators, committees, officials, and athletic trainers to formulate its final plan.
As they’ve stated from the beginning, the DIAA remains committed to having sports this fall season as long as it can be administered safely in accordance to the guidelines from DPH and the Delaware Department of Education (DDOE). The sports organization also has stated that the health and safety of its student-athletes is of the utmost importance, and it will continue to support opportunities for play when it’s possible within the current allowances due to COVID-19.
It reminded those student-athletes and coaches that are participating in permitted summer activities to continue to adhere to the health and safety measures provided in the DIAA Return to Play Plan that was released in July, practice safe social distancing, and wear a mask.
In their press release, the DIAA expressed thanks to all for their “compliance to the guidelines, and for their patience and understanding during this time of decision making.
“Member schools should continue adhering to permissible regulations for summer athletic activities and conditioning programs until the guidance for sport seasons is addressed at the August 13 board meeting. After the guidance is finalized for what sports will look like, DIAA Return to Play Stage will be determined using the DDOE Reopening Schools Scenario Plan.”