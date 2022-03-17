Failure is an ally.
It is an important step in the ladder of learning, and in the path to eventual success.
This is Indian River High School boys’ lacrosse head coach David Spencer’s favorite message to share with his student-athletes.
“You don’t get better at something without first failing at it,” said Spencer, who also teaches Spanish language arts at Indian River. “A lot of people think that they’re opposites … where, in reality, they’re partners.
“You need to embrace the fact that failure and success are partners in the game, and also in life,” he added. “You won’t find one without the other. The opposite of success isn’t failure, it’s quitting. So, as I tell my players, no matter what, don’t quit.”
Spencer is well-schooled in turning failure into success. During his first season as head coach at IR, the 2018 Indians went a disappointing 6-9. But he quickly turned things around, instilling a winning culture and attitude.
The 2019 Green & Gold team compiled an impressive 10-6 mark, losing to Tatnall School in the first round of the DIAA playoffs.
The 2021 team followed the 2020 COVID-19-induced play stoppage by setting a new single-season school record for victories and earning a No. 10 statewide ranking. The Indians finished 11-5 after losing to Tower Hill in the opening round of the DIAA postseason.
“Last year was very successful for us,” said Spencer. “It was great to see Indian River starting to be recognized as a good lacrosse team throughout the state.”
A pro lacrosse player in Baltimore
Spencer was born in Alexandria, Va., graduating in 1990 from Lake Braddock Secondary School in nearby Burke, Va. In 1995, he graduated from Towson State University with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish.
He played varsity lacrosse at Lake Braddock in 1989 and 1990, and at Towson State from 1990 to 1995. In 1994, he earned the Joseph Ferrante Memorial Award for outstanding spirit.
After graduation, Spencer played professional indoor box lacrosse for legendary coach John Tucker with the Baltimore Thunder of the National Lacrosse League, from 1996 to 1998.
After retiring as an active player, Spencer became the assistant varsity lacrosse coach at Loyola Blakefield High School in Baltimore from 1998 to 2002.
He later became head coach for the Berlin, Md.-based Saltwater traveling team from 2017 to 2021. At Indian River, he was an assistant coach in 2016 and 2017 before accepting the head coaching post in 2018. Spencer is also head coach for Coastal Lacrosse Academy, and in 2021, he coached in the prestigious Delaware Senior All State contest.
Teaching lacrosse the correct way
Spencer’s coaching philosophy is steeped in teaching the game the correct way.
“We do our best to build up our young men so that they know that our team has the talent to compete,” he said. The athletes “understand and believe to their core that we can be competitive against any opponent that we face.”
As a coach, Spencer insists that the single most useful lesson he’s learned is “the more you put into a player, the more you’ll get out of that individual. We strive to build a player’s skill, not just in the game with good coaching,” but enabling each student-athlete to be “a fine person who represents the program” successfully, said Spencer. “There’s an old saying that we believe in, that goes, ‘They don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.’
“Our coaching staff,” including varsity assistants Shane Forrey and Aerian Curcio, and JV boss Jim Dietsch, “challenges our players not just to be good lacrosse players, but to be the best that they can be in all areas of their lives,” Spencer concluded.
Taking pride in the sport
Spencer’s coaching style is based on taking pride in being a teacher of lacrosse. He realizes that every moment could well be a valuable teaching moment.
“We’re not a lacrosse-rich area, so when we get players, most of them usually come to us with little or no experience at all,” said Spencer. “And through our combined efforts, we can usually put a pretty good” team together to compete on the field. “The best part is watching a player fall in love with the sport that their coaches love so much as well. The passion that a player plays with and that a coach teaches with can translate into a successful program very quickly.”
When planning for an upcoming opponent, Spencer draws on the significant knowledge that he and his assistant coaches bring to the IR lacrosse program.
“Our coaching staff has more than 120 years of combined experience in playing and coaching lacrosse,” he said proudly. “So, we know the game inside and out. That is a primary reason why we’ve been successful.
“But it’s more than just that,” Spencer added. “It’s doing the little things. For example, we watch films of our opponents. When we see something that is a potential weakness in an opposing player, we will make the right adjustments to put our athletes in a position to take advantage of that. A lot of times, though, it’s a spur-of-the-moment thing where you go with your gut. You see an opportunity to [establish control of] the game. The unique thing about lacrosse is its spontaneity. Things happen quickly on the field, and we make sure that our players know what to do in any situation.”
Impacting Spencer’s coaching career
Spencer credits several prestigious coaches with having a profound impact on him as a leader of student athletes. At Towson State, “My coach, Carl Runk, taught me about hard work and attitude, and what it will [achieve] for you,” Spencer said. “My professional coach, John Tucker, taught me more about the X’s and O’s of the game at a time when I needed it. He was one of the best to ever do it. I learned a lot from him.”
As Spencer and his coaching staff prepare for the 2022 season, he is looking forward to working with a strong junior class.
“We lost some key players from last year’s team,” he said of the 11 graduated seniors, “but we have a lot of returning talented players who want to build on that,” said Spencer. “And we have some younger guys who are ready to step up and continue to build Indian River into a winning lacrosse program.”
The 2022 squad will feature returning senior goalkeeper Gavin Danieri, senior Reece Stone, and junior letter winners Max Curcio, Shane Forrey, Thomas Gogarty, Dennis Norwood, Evan Peterson and Bennett White. Junior varsity players looking to move up to varsity include seniors Nick Ragone, Liam Garvey, Kavon Purnell and Wesley Brockson, juniors Blake Brightman, Bryce Rickabaugh, Ethan White and Harold Toomey, and sophomores Camrin Croney, Braden Curcio, Jozif Dabaj, Steven Mayfield, Cortland McCabe, Michael Purnell and Bodhi Sharpe.
“We’re pretty optimistic that this team will be every bit as competitive as the 2019 and 2021 clubs,” Spencer noted. “We’re really looking forward to getting out there and getting started. It’s going to be fun. It always is.”